A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine — but that support could dwindle
Since Russia's invasion in February, Italy has been one of the European Union's staunchest supporters of Ukraine. But as NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports, there is concern that Ukraine fatigue is beginning to set in. SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Last month Italy got a new right-wing coalition government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni...
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
Plans to overhaul the immigration system have stalled yet again. So farmers and other groups are looking to the lame duck session and hoping that more modest proposals can find bipartisan support. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people...
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sanaa Seif, who's attending the climate summit in Egypt. She's pressuring authorities to release her brother, a voice of Egypt's 2011 uprising, before he dies in prison. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in...
IMF steps in to bail out Bangladesh's struggling economy
South Asia's "economic miracle" needs help from the International Monetary Fund. High fuel prices mean rolling blackouts and a loss of productivity at garment factories — once an engine of growth. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Bangladesh has been called an economic miracle. The South Asian country has seen some of...
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
Italy says dozens of migrants stuck on a ship near its coast aren't welcome
Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on migrants picked up by rescue boats in the Mediterranean — blocking men from leaving the ships. Italy's new right-wing government is taking a harder line on the NGOs that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Migrants...
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
News brief: mail-in ballots, Indian child welfare case, migrants barred from Italy
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Today is the last day to make your voice heard with your vote in this year's...
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
The results of Midterm elections are being tallied across the country
We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda. And we are in the studio with NPR correspondents Claudia Grisales and Susan Davis. Sue, let me ask you - Democrats were really hoping that the Dobbs decision, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, was going to animate their voters to the polls. When you look at the 30-foot view, I mean, was that what voters were concerned with primarily - Democrats?
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Andrew Weiss about his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar: The Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin," which details Putin's rise from KGB officer to president. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a...
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host
The Philippines has been rocked by news that the highest ranking official in the country's correction bureau has been charged with the murder of a high-profile radio host. Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day
It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). Down with the prime minister, down with the occupation - these were the words being chanted recently by protesters outside of the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Nicholson Pierre was one of the organizers. He and fellow demonstrators were protesting against everything from government corruption and the possibility of foreign intervention in Haiti to the seeming impunity criminal gangs enjoy in the country.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to leave key Ukrainian city of Kherson
Move will be widely seen as significant blow to Vladimir Putin weeks after he announced the ‘forever’ annexation of Kherson
