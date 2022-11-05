Read full article on original website
NPR
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
NPR
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing with more than 90% of votes counted in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The Senate majority could once again come down to a runoff race in Georgia as neither Warnock nor Walker is projected to have won outright.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
NPR
What to watch as voting becomes vote counting
As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
NPR
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
NPR
News brief: mail-in ballots, Indian child welfare case, migrants barred from Italy
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Today is the last day to make your voice heard with your vote in this year's...
NPR
Here are the key election results from Texas
View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
NPR
What issues drove Americans to vote? We hear from some voters
On Tuesday, Americans went out to vote. We hear from many voters who told us the reasons why they cast their ballots. If you're just waking up, we do not have final election results for you at this time. The House of Representatives is still up for grabs, although just a few seats changing would give Republicans control, and they are considered to be favored to do that. The United States Senate is still up in the air. A change of just one seat toward Republicans would give Republicans the chamber. But at the moment, Democrats are up one, having picked up a seat in Pennsylvania. Several races are undecided. That could still go either way.
NPR
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and election results here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win the Orlando-based seat,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
NPR
How would the president and Congress govern with a divided government?
With the possibility of a divided government and the 2024 election looming, how will the president and Congress govern? What, if anything, can they accomplish in the next two years?. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. It's Election Day, and it's a close one in a lot of places. So it will be...
NPR
The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races
In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We're going to think about the state of Pennsylvania right now because there are several races there that...
