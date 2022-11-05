ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NPR

Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system

This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

What to watch as voting becomes vote counting

As voters continue to cast their ballots on this Election Day, let me bring in NPR's Miles Parks to talk about how the voting process has gone and what to watch for when vote counts start coming in. Hey, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey there. NADWORNY: So let's start with...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump

Young conservative voters aren't a monolith. They have different policy priorities and different views on what role former President Donald Trump should play in the Republican Party. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Here are the key election results from Texas

View live election results for key contests in Texas. Follow our 2022 midterm election live blog here. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii,...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

What issues drove Americans to vote? We hear from some voters

On Tuesday, Americans went out to vote. We hear from many voters who told us the reasons why they cast their ballots. If you're just waking up, we do not have final election results for you at this time. The House of Representatives is still up for grabs, although just a few seats changing would give Republicans control, and they are considered to be favored to do that. The United States Senate is still up in the air. A change of just one seat toward Republicans would give Republicans the chamber. But at the moment, Democrats are up one, having picked up a seat in Pennsylvania. Several races are undecided. That could still go either way.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and election results here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win the Orlando-based seat,...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

How would the president and Congress govern with a divided government?

With the possibility of a divided government and the 2024 election looming, how will the president and Congress govern? What, if anything, can they accomplish in the next two years?. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. It's Election Day, and it's a close one in a lot of places. So it will be...

