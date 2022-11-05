Read full article on original website
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
The Weather Channel
Nicole To Strike Florida As A Hurricane With Storm Surge, Strong Winds, Flooding Rain
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. This is a previous version of our forecast for Nicole. Click here to see the latest updates. The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy snowfall may cause outages, dangerous or impossible travel conditions in Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall. The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
The Weather Channel
List Of Florida Nicole Evacuations
Residents in many vulnerable areas are being urged to leave. Nicole is tracking toward Florida's Atlantic coast. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are being issued in parts of Florida ahead of...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Washington State's Most Dangerous Highways
Washington State is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Washington State Highway 99 marker.By Fredddie. Washington State Department of Transportation, Public Domain. Wikimedia.
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Nicole Live Updates: Flooding Reported In Florida; Disney Parks To Close Early
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Tropical Storm Nicole is nearing the Florida coastline, and the storm is starting to cause flooding as residents move away from vulnerable areas. Here's a closer look at the impacts...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State
In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Washington Building Code Council mandates heat pumps in all new homes
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Building Code Council has voted to mandate heat pumps in all new residential construction starting in July. In April, the council voted to require that new commercial and multi-family construction be outfitted with all-electric space heating and hot water systems. A heat...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement
On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
The Weather Channel
Florida Prepares For Nicole: Evacuations Ordered, Airports Closing
Evacuations are being ordered or recommended in several areas. Orlando International Airport will shut down. Thirty-four counties are under a state of emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in parts of...
q13fox.com
Tracking results on Election Day in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Election Day has arrived and voters across Washington state are casting their votes to make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Get live updates and election results here. There are several key races on Washington ballots this year, including seats for US Senate and US...
