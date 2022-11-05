ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7

With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Weather Channel

List Of Florida Nicole Evacuations

Residents in many vulnerable areas are being urged to leave. Nicole is tracking toward Florida's Atlantic coast. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. M​andatory and voluntary evacuation orders are being issued in parts of Florida ahead of...
FLORIDA STATE
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires

With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State

In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
WASHINGTON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement

On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Weather Channel

Florida Prepares For Nicole: Evacuations Ordered, Airports Closing

Evacuations are being ordered or recommended in several areas. Orlando International Airport will shut down. Thirty-four counties are under a state of emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. M​andatory evacuations have been issued in parts of...
FLORIDA STATE
q13fox.com

Tracking results on Election Day in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Election Day has arrived and voters across Washington state are casting their votes to make their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Get live updates and election results here. There are several key races on Washington ballots this year, including seats for US Senate and US...
WASHINGTON STATE

