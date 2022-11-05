Read full article on original website
Nas Reveals Tracklist For 'King's Disease III' Album
The album executively produced by Hit-Boy drops this week.
Lindsay Lohan Struts in NYC Rocking Vibrant Color-Blocked Suit—See the Photos
Lindsay Lohan made a statement in the streets of New York this week while on her way to appear as a guest on Good Morning America. The former child star, now 36, absolutely popped in a colorful patchwork suit while posing for paparazzi on Wednesday, Nov. 8 as as she headed into the GMA studio in New York City.
Jon Seda Excites Fans With Joke About Potential 'Chicago PD' Return
Jon Seda is currently saving lives and fighting for his survival as Dr. Samuel Velez on La Brea, but fans of his old show, Chicago P.D., continue to feel the loss of Detective Antonio Dawson. But based on a recent tweet from Seda, a return to the crime procedural drama...
