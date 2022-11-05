Windy weather overnight, showers possible Sunday morning (11/5/22) This evening will be warm and windy, with a few isolated showers possible in certain areas. The chance of scattered showers will rise overnight into the early m

PITTSBURGH — This evening will be warm and windy, with a few isolated showers possible in certain areas. The chance of scattered showers will rise overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday.

Don’t forget that daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m., so you’ll want to set your clocks back one hour before bed tonight.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but there will still be a few showers in some spots in the morning. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. It’s expected to be breezy, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

©2022 Cox Media Group