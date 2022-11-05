ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Lady Cougars ride press to blowout win

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh0Lu_0j0K78PI00

PONTOTOC – South Pontotoc continues to look like a typical Bill Russell-coached team: A relentless press leading to turnovers and points, and substitutions more frequent than hockey line changes.

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Oxford, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pontotoc High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
AL.com

How Alabama matches up with Ole Miss

The sun still came out this week as Alabama heads into another SEC West game against a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide will head to Oxford at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday to face No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s team is coming off an open week and looks quite different from the previous versions.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success

Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Courage, Lifting Her Voice: Ole Miss Sophomore Encourages Tough Conversations about Racial Injustice

As part of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, this is the second of a four-part series based on the themes that are inscribed on the Civil Rights Monument on campus: perseverance, courage, knowledge and opportunity. These student stories reflect the characteristics that James Meredith embodied six decades ago when he enrolled as the university’s first Black student.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
PONTOTOC, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Accidental shooting sends 2-year-old boy to hospital

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy was injured from an accidental shooting and was transferred to a hospital in Corinth. Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to an emergency call on Proper Street regarding a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The child was taken over to Magnolia Hospital where he quickly went into surgery and was stabilized.
CORINTH, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman

FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi. She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes. Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday,...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final plat amendment for Phase IX of the Old Oaks housing development on Monday. The move was mostly a formality, as Old Oaks received prior approval for the construction of 49 units as part of Phase VIII, but needed to install the necessary infrastructure for the remaining 11 units on the lot.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
17K+
Followers
296
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy