What Does Does USF Firing Jeff Scott Mean for UCF?
The UCF Knights can take advantage of Jeff Scott being fired by USF Bulls.
Temple News
McKie’s vision coming to fruition
Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
fastphillysports.com
NEW COACH DUNPHY AND LA SALLE BIG DOGS TONIGHT AT CATS!
La Salle and Villanova tip off the 2022-23 season tonight at Finneran Pavilion in an early Big 5 test for new Explorers coach Fran Dunphy. The Wildcats are also rolling out new coach Kyle Neptune, who took over for Naismith Hall of Famer Jay Wright last April. The winningest coach...
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
CBS Sports
How to watch Villanova vs. La Salle: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The #16 Villanova Wildcats are 6-0 against the La Salle Explorers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. They will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Finneran Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Wildcats went 30-8 last year and got to the Final Four before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65. Meanwhile, La Salle struggled last season, ending up 11-19.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Officials Remove Secret Surveillance Cameras from Ballot Box Locations
The shenanigans have begun. Here's what you need to know to get through Election Day. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
The city wants to discontinue a procedure used to catch people who vote both by mail and in person, arguing it’s duplicative of other effective measures. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar
At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Texas-Style Honky Tonk Restaurant Hops Back on the Saddle for Reopening in West Whiteland
After closing temporarily in July, the classic Texas-style Honky Tonk spot called the Brickette Lounge in West Whiteland is back, and more Texan than ever, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Before closing, the popular joint offered weekly line dancing, live music, and DJs. Now, all of that...
Injured Pa. teen turned out to be the gunman in fatal subway robbery: sources
The teenager wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA subway turned out to be the gunman who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on Monday afternoon, sources say. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died soon thereafter, according to 6ABC. Philadelphia...
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood
Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
