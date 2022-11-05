Read full article on original website
All You Will Ever Have by Laura J. Oliver
One of my older sisters and I look a great deal alike. When we were little, our mother sometimes dressed us in matching outfits– plaid dresses and coordinated playsuits– as if we’d be more appealing as twins. But the similarities are superficial. My mantras tend to be, “close enough,” “good enough,” and “who will know?” My sister is a perfectionist, saves everything, and is flawlessly organized.
The Leaf Pile by Jamie Kirkpatrick
On an unseasonably warm November day last week, my wife and I tackled the one autumnal chore I really don’t enjoy: we raked leaves. We used the biggest rake we owned, even borrowed a neighbor’s leaf blower, but still the task went on and on and on. In fact, it soon became apparent that for every leaf we raked or blew, ten more came drifting down from the sky, and even though the pile at the end of the driveway grew to mountainous proportion, the blanket of leaves still covering the ground never seemed to shrink.
