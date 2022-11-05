Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
sprintcarandmidget.com
Finally, Bacon Tops The Oval Nationals
PERRIS, Calif. — After 13 Oval Nationals start and 16 years since his first start in the prestigious event, Brady Bacon finally tasted victory in the signature event at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday night. The 32-year-old sprint car driver won the 26th running of the Heimark Anheuser Busch...
iebusinessdaily.com
Prather to run Riverside airport
David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
iebusinessdaily.com
Durham named Temecula police chief
Chris Durham, a 22-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, has been named Temecula’s police chief. A captain, Durham replaces Zachary Hall, who has been promoted to chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, according to a statement on the city’s website. Durham is scheduled to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
2022 Riverside County Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
ukenreport.com
Free Veterans Day Fishing at Lake Cahuilla
LA QUINTA – As a way to say thank you and to honor all who have served our country, Riverside County is providing them with free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is open Veterans...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
onscene.tv
Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside
11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
ukenreport.com
Methamphetamine, Firearms Seized in Coachella
COACHELLA — Gang Task Force officers arrested a 23-year-old Coachella resident on Friday, Nov. 4 for possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of an assault rifle, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Juan Gasca Nava...
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover in Desert Hot Springs
An investigation was continuing Monday into a rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs that left a 51-year-old man dead. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash on Dillon and Long Canyon roads, according to Officer David Torres from the California Highway Patrol. Torres said a man driving a...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon
The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the eastbound lanes of the ten freeway near Cabazon. A crash was reported before 10 p.m near Main Street. Officials say the crash involves a semi-truck that's leaking fuel and that the hard closure is expected for the next 5 hours. There is no word yet on injuries. Stay The post 5-hour closure expected for eastbound lanes of I-10 near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Elderly woman struck and killed by truck in Irvine
A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a truck in Irvine, authorities said Saturday.The fatal injury occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday on East Yale Loop, just before the intersection at Witherspoon, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.A white Chevrolet Silverado was going southbound on East Yale Loop, toward Witherspoon, when it struck the woman, who was crossing over East Yale Loop before the intersection, Davies said.Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene."The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation," she said. "`Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision."The department's Major Accident Investigation Team urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 949-724-7047.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
