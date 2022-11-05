Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Lost A Shoe Deal Waiting For Nike
WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently took part in a shoe shopping special with Complex in which he discussed a variety of topics. Austin explained how he lost out on a shoe deal back in the day, and what shoes he wears now. You can...
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
Wheeler Yuta: AEW Is “Absolutely Not” At War With WWE
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta has refuted the idea that All Elite Wrestling is at war with WWE. Since AEW was founded in 2019, the company has taken shots at WWE’s product, which WWE has done in return on occasion. During a recent appearance on MackMania, Yuta clarified that despite...
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On Raw
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw get to her. On the show, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
News On Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for the tapings. The Special Olympics recently announced a new School of Strength program featuring...
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
Vince McMahon Wanted An Exploding Death Match In WWE
WWE has often been criticized for being too ‘safe’ compared to alternatives in wrestling, but Vince McMahon reportedly approved an exploding death match in 2006. McMahon is no stranger to competing in violent matches, including a Ladder match (King of the Ring 1999) Hell in a Cell (Unforgiven 2006), and bled buckets in a Buried Alive match (Survivor Series 2003.)
Ric Flair Blasts WWE For Inducting ‘Bully’ JBL Into The Hall Of Fame
Ric Flair has called out WWE for allowing the induction of John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield into the Hall of Fame despite his history of alleged bullying. JBL has faced accusations of bullying for years, with stars including Mark Henry, Matt Hardy, Daivari, Ivory, and others all having called him a bully in interviews.
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
WWE Raw Ratings For 11/7/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,593,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,500,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.43 rating, up from last week’s 0.36 rating. The first...
Candice LeRae Says Becky Lynch Set A High-Bar For WWE Return After Pregnancy
WWE RAW Superstar Candice LeRae has spoken about the high bar set by Becky Lynch for new mothers returning to wrestling. LeRae, who gave birth to her and Johnny Gargano’s first child Quill earlier this year, returned in September as part of the RAW roster. Lynch’s first reign as...
Bobby Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar In A Street Fight For Trilogy Bout
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at odds for all of 2022. At the Royal Rumble, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Title. When they fought at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar defeated Lashley, but “The Allmighty” attacked him after the match. Lashley discussed the defeat when...
