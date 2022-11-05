Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On Raw
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw get to her. On the show, Cross won the 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash...
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
WWE Raw Preview (11/7): Crown Jewel Fallout, Road To Survivor Series WarGames Begins
Following the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event this past weekend in Riyadh, "WWE Raw" is headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA, as the build to Survivor Series WarGames begins. At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley after "The All Mighty" had dominated the majority...
Paul Heyman Believes Brock Lesnar Now Respects This WWE Superstar
That’s a big compliment. There are very few wrestlers in history who have felt like true attractions but Brock Lesnar fits the mold. Lesnar is like almost no one else in wrestling and that has been the case for a long time now. It means a lot to be considered in the same breath as someone of that caliber, but now Lesnar may have become impressed by one of his fellow current stars.
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
MLW Owner Recalls Having Met With WWE About A Potential Partnership On Lucha Underground
MLW President Court Bauer recently spoke on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders about meeting with WWE officials to discuss a potential partnership with Lucha Underground and why it ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On meeting with WWE over Lucha Underground: “I set...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 7, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Wendy Choo defeated Tamina. Xyon Quinn defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell...
