Morgantown, WV

Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update

After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Sports Briefs

INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
FAIRMONT, WV
Sandra McBride

KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
KEYSER, WV
First Guaranty Bank

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulato…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Minutemen Soccer Standouts Receive Postseason Honors

Lewis County Minutemen soccer had a great year, finishing with a record of 15-5-2, including at 7-3-1 record in the always tough Big 10 Conference, and now individual players are enjoying so well earned recognition with the release of the All Big 10 Conference honorees, as well as All-Region and All-State selections from the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVHSSCA).
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission last week on the agency’s projects, including comprehensive work done with drones and the continuation of the department’s successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lewis County (West Virginia) grand jury returns 21 true bills

Grand jurors in Lewis County returned 21 true bill indictments Monday, Nov. 7, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan. Those who have been indicted should report to the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom, located at 117 Court Ave., Weston, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, for their first appearance or arraignment.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
West Virginia DHHR reports 2 additional COVID deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been two additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The DHHRs confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County and an 85-year old male from Grant County.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Anna May Lister

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
FAIRMONT, WV
Keyser Fire.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department have recently …
KEYSER, WV
Police News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Unofficial election results for Lewis County

Lewis County voters let their voices be heard and voted against all four amendments that were on this ballot. All totals are unofficial until canvassing is completed Monday, November 14. Total, unofficial votes regarding Amendment One- Clarify Judicial Role:

