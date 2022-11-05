Read full article on original website
Alexa Martin's triple-double helps send Indians to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The past few years, the Bridgeport volleyball team’s seniors have seen their season end in the quarterfinals round. Alexa Martin — who had a triple-double — and her teammates ensured it wouldn’t happen this time.
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
First Guaranty Bank to open full-service office in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulators to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty currently operates a loan and deposit production office in Bridgeport and Vanceburg, Kentucky.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
Sports Briefs
INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
Sandra McBride
KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
First Guaranty Bank
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — First Guaranty has received approval from its primary regulato…
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
Minutemen Soccer Standouts Receive Postseason Honors
Lewis County Minutemen soccer had a great year, finishing with a record of 15-5-2, including at 7-3-1 record in the always tough Big 10 Conference, and now individual players are enjoying so well earned recognition with the release of the All Big 10 Conference honorees, as well as All-Region and All-State selections from the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVHSSCA).
Taylor County Schools bond passed, county leaders across North Central West Virginia re-elected Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond proposition was among the various races on the ballot in Taylor, Doddridge, Upshur and Barbour counties.
Crews extinguishing brush fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg that began as a camper was engulfed Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. There were no injuries reported as a result, but the fire spread across the property into a brush fire.
Tygart Valley United Way, South Fairmont Rotary ready to kick off Celebration of Lights later this month
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the weather is unusually warm for November, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, as is the start of the popular Marion County Celebration of Lights event at Morris Park. Hosted by the South Fairmont Rotary Club and benefiting the Tygart Valley...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission last week on the agency’s projects, including comprehensive work done with drones and the continuation of the department’s successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire...
Lewis County (West Virginia) grand jury returns 21 true bills
Grand jurors in Lewis County returned 21 true bill indictments Monday, Nov. 7, according to county Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan. Those who have been indicted should report to the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom, located at 117 Court Ave., Weston, at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, for their first appearance or arraignment.
West Virginia DHHR reports 2 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been two additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The DHHRs confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County and an 85-year old male from Grant County.
Anna May Lister
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop planned
Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 a.m. at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
Keyser Fire.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department have recently …
Police News
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 33-year-old Clarksburg man will be charged with fleeing with…
Unofficial election results for Lewis County
Lewis County voters let their voices be heard and voted against all four amendments that were on this ballot. All totals are unofficial until canvassing is completed Monday, November 14. Total, unofficial votes regarding Amendment One- Clarify Judicial Role:
