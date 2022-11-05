Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Eustace Prep 20, Gateway 6
Blair 34, Peddie 0
Horace Mann, N.Y. 17, Montclair Kimberley 8
Lawrence 56, The Hill School, Pa. 21
Penns Grove 33, Gloucester Catholic 7
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Championship=
North Jersey, Group 4=
Linden 29, Bergenfield 22
First Round=
Non-Public, Group A=
Delbarton 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 6
Seton Hall Prep 42, Pope John XXIII 13
St. Joseph-Montvale 45, Paul VI 13
Quarterfinal=
Non-Public, Group B=
St. Joseph-Hammonton 17, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 0
Semifinal=
Central Jersey, Group 1=
Salem 42, Glassboro 22
North Jersey, Group 1=
Glen Ridge 35, Roselle Park 20
North Jersey, Group 5=
Plainfield 40, Livingston 26
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Hillside 33, River Dell 13
South Jersey, Group 1=
Woodbury 45, Shore Regional 8
South Jersey, Group 2=
Roselle 29, Bordentown 27
South Jersey, Group 4=
Red Bank Regional 36, Steinert 7
