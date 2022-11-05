ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Eustace Prep 20, Gateway 6

Blair 34, Peddie 0

Horace Mann, N.Y. 17, Montclair Kimberley 8

Lawrence 56, The Hill School, Pa. 21

Lawrenceville 56, The Hill School, Pa. 21

Penns Grove 33, Gloucester Catholic 7

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Championship=

North Jersey, Group 4=

Linden 29, Bergenfield 22

First Round=

Non-Public, Group A=

Delbarton 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 6

Seton Hall Prep 42, Pope John XXIII 13

St. Joseph-Montvale 45, Paul VI 13

Quarterfinal=

Non-Public, Group B=

St. Joseph-Hammonton 17, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 0

Semifinal=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Salem 42, Glassboro 22

North Jersey, Group 1=

Glen Ridge 35, Roselle Park 20

North Jersey, Group 5=

Plainfield 40, Livingston 26

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

Hillside 33, River Dell 13

South Jersey, Group 1=

Woodbury 45, Shore Regional 8

South Jersey, Group 2=

Roselle 29, Bordentown 27

South Jersey, Group 4=

Red Bank Regional 36, Steinert 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

