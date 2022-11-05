Read full article on original website
NPR
Public Radio Music Day 2022 celebrated the power of the local scene
Talk to anyone working, supporting, or listening to public radio music stations, and they'll always let you know that it does one thing above all else: represent their local community. This connection to community is part of what prompted the first Public Radio Music Day in 2020, and that genuinely unique feeling was made explicit with this year's motto for the third annual celebration: "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities."
NPR
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
NPR
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman in American history to run for president, at a time when most women couldn't even vote. One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
Juanita Moore: the Oscar nominee who fought stereotypes and racism
The Imitation of Life star was pigeonholed and undervalued by Hollywood but years later, she is finally receiving the recognition she deserves
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, died Thursday. He was 64. The death was announced by the producers of McGrath’s solo off-Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” which opened last month. A show representative said the cause was a heart attack. McGrath had written and was starring in “Everything’s Fine,” and was directed by John Lithgow. “The company of ‘Everything’s Fine’ was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show,” the producers said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family.” McGrath began his writing career on the staff of “Saturday Night Live” and went on to pen the plays “Checkers,” “The Age of Innocence” and the musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which ran on Broadway from 2013-2019.
Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95
Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday in Santa Barbara. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update As a producer, social figure and international bon vivant, Michael Butler was an international celebrity in the 1960s...
