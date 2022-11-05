ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away

NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol

The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison

A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in the midst of a U.N.-sponsored climate summit in the Egyptian beach resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. For more than 200 days, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British Egyptian citizen imprisoned over his activism, has been on hunger strike. And on Sunday, he stopped drinking water just before the start of COP27. His family says, if he isn't released, he will die. We spoke to his sister, Sanaa Seif, who's in Sharm el-Sheikh trying to increase pressure on Egyptian authorities to release her brother. I asked her if traveling to Egypt could mean she was putting herself in danger.
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president

150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman in American history to run for president, at a time when most women couldn't even vote. One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system

This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host

The Philippines has been rocked by news that the highest ranking official in the country's correction bureau has been charged with the murder of a high-profile radio host. Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America

Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"

It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a thug, an evil genius, a spy schooled in the black arts of the KGB. It can be so easy that, in fact, Andrew Weiss has done it. Weiss is a Russia expert. He has met Putin, has tracked him from posts at the State Department, the Pentagon and the White House. And now Weiss has written, as he pitched it to me, a seriously quirky graphic novel about the Russian president. The book is titled "Accidental Czar: The Life And Lies Of Vladimir Putin." Andrew Weiss, welcome.
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). Down with the prime minister, down with the occupation - these were the words being chanted recently by protesters outside of the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Nicholson Pierre was one of the organizers. He and fellow demonstrators were protesting against everything from government corruption and the possibility of foreign intervention in Haiti to the seeming impunity criminal gangs enjoy in the country.

