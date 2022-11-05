Read full article on original website
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad
Films and stories about World War II create a narrative of Americans united against a common enemy, but historian Matthew Delmont says the truth of the U.S. war effort is more complicated. Though more than one million Black Americans served in WWII, their military uniforms couldn't protect them from systematic...
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
‘A car goes by with a loudspeaker telling us to leave Kherson. We stay’
More than eight months after Kherson’s capture by Russian soldiers, the city is heavy and gloomy. Everything is frozen, hidden. After 3pm, there are no people on the streets. In the morning they go out to buy groceries and then they sit at home. Kherson is being robbed by...
Oath Keepers founder denies in court that he organized the attack on the Capitol
The seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes now includes his own version of events. Rhodes testified in his own defense yesterday. He denied planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is exactly what he's accused of doing, plotting to block Joe Biden from taking office as president. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas was in the courtroom. Ryan, good morning.
Activist counts on publicity to get her brother released from an Egyptian prison
A leading voice of Egypt's revolt against autocracy in 2011 may die behind bars in the midst of a U.N.-sponsored climate summit in the Egyptian beach resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. For more than 200 days, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a British Egyptian citizen imprisoned over his activism, has been on hunger strike. And on Sunday, he stopped drinking water just before the start of COP27. His family says, if he isn't released, he will die. We spoke to his sister, Sanaa Seif, who's in Sharm el-Sheikh trying to increase pressure on Egyptian authorities to release her brother. I asked her if traveling to Egypt could mean she was putting herself in danger.
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman in American history to run for president, at a time when most women couldn't even vote. One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
A woman who won a landmark civil rights case for people with disabilities has died
Lois Curtis has died. She was at the center of a court case that forced a big change in national life. That case affirmed that older people and people with disabilities had the right to live outside of institutions, in their own homes. Here's NPR correspondent Joseph Shapiro. JOSEPH SHAPIRO,...
Farmers hope the lame duck session can change the immigration system
This election cycle has highlighted the growing divide in American politics over immigration. But people who advocate for and employ immigrants are still hoping that some targeted measures can get through Congress in the upcoming lame duck session. NPR's Joel Rose reports. JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: It's apple season in the...
Philippine investigators say suspended prison chief ordered killing of radio host
The Philippines has been rocked by news that the highest ranking official in the country's correction bureau has been charged with the murder of a high-profile radio host. Investigators in the Philippines allege a criminal organization carried out the murder of a popular radio host, and they say the national chief of prisons ordered the killing. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
Author Andrew Weiss on his graphic novel, "Accidental Czar"
It can be all too easy to paint Vladimir Putin as a cartoon villain, a thug, an evil genius, a spy schooled in the black arts of the KGB. It can be so easy that, in fact, Andrew Weiss has done it. Weiss is a Russia expert. He has met Putin, has tracked him from posts at the State Department, the Pentagon and the White House. And now Weiss has written, as he pitched it to me, a seriously quirky graphic novel about the Russian president. The book is titled "Accidental Czar: The Life And Lies Of Vladimir Putin." Andrew Weiss, welcome.
News brief: mail-in ballots, Indian child welfare case, migrants barred from Italy
Mail-in voting might keep election night from being results night. Supreme Court takes up Indian Child Welfare Act and adoption. Italy's new government is taking a hard line on Mediterranean migrants. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Today is the last day to make your voice heard with your vote in this year's...
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). Down with the prime minister, down with the occupation - these were the words being chanted recently by protesters outside of the French Embassy in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Nicholson Pierre was one of the organizers. He and fellow demonstrators were protesting against everything from government corruption and the possibility of foreign intervention in Haiti to the seeming impunity criminal gangs enjoy in the country.
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Years of neglect at Lebanon Cemetery had caused many grave markers to vanish -- hidden by weeds or pulled by gravity into the earth. But in recent months a dedicated group of volunteers have found more than 800 buried headstones -- unearthing decades of Black history.
