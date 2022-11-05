This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.

