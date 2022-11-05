Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bendmagazine.com
Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend
Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
Ladies Night is back in Prineville
The popular shopping event will be Nov. 10, with lots of specials and goodies throughout the week at participating businesses A favorite shopping event will be happening this weekend, with fun and savings throughout the rest of the week. A longstanding tradition, Ladies Night, has been offered by a core group of businesses in downtown Prineville for a number of years. Even during the pandemic, participating merchants found a way to improvise and offer a modified version of the event. Ladies Night will take place Nov. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., and last until 8 p.m. Shoppers can access information...
thebroadsideonline.com
November 2022 local upcoming events
A great way to connect to communities and other people is through social events or game nights. There are a multitude of opportunities for get togethers here in Central Oregon. Head Games Trivia Nights. Featured in several different cities and states, these events are proven to gather friends and strangers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar
We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Veterans Day Parade Friday
Bend celebrates Veterans Day with their 22nd annual parade downtown. The parade begins at 11:00am. Parade registration is still available. Veteran’s Day Parade – The Central Oregon Veterans Organization (COVO) in conjunction with the City of Bend will have the annual parade on November 11, 2022. Various Road closures surrounding the downtown area will occur (listed below).
KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you!
As is customary, Deschutes County updated its election results just after midnight Wednesday. Here's some highlights: The post KTVZ Decision 2022 blog: A last wee-hours update, some top race updates — and thank you! appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
(UPDATE: The final total for the Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. Someone in California won the jackpot.) Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central...
Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years
Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Cars line up to drop off Election Day ballots at Bend drop box
Hours before the ballots are counted, voters' cars were lined up at the Deschutes County ballot drop box in downtown Bend on Election Day. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
KTVZ
New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
KTVZ
Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend
The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KTVZ
Dozens attend first day of ‘Human Experience in Oregon Great Basin’ symposium at OSU-Cascades
Saturday was the first day of a weekend symposium focusing on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon. Which continues Sunday at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend. There were about a dozen speakers, including tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed
The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
Redmond DMV office to reopen three days a week after nearly six-month closure
After a nearly six-month closure, due to staffing shortages, the Redmond DMV office will reopen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Nov. 15 at the office located at 3835 SW 21st Place, Suite 101 in Redmond, the agency announced Tuesday. The post Redmond DMV office to reopen three days a week after nearly six-month closure appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend City Council considers making Home Energy Score mandatory, gaining opposition
The Home Energy Score encourages greater energy-saving changes, but the downside is high costs. The post Bend City Council considers making Home Energy Score mandatory, gaining opposition appeared first on KTVZ.
Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand
The prosecution's testimony resumed Tuesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, accused of fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. on a downtown Bend street in September of last year, as a friend of Cranston’s and a Bend Police detective took the witness stand. The post Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
La Pine Man Arrested After Firing Shots
A La Pine man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air in La Pine. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:37 PM the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shandy’s Bowl and Play in La Pine for a reported active shooter. Upon arrival deputies quickly detained a subject that was reported to be involved in the incident. Deputies contacted those in and around the bowling alley and determined the incident was not an active shooter situation and no one was injured.
Comments / 0