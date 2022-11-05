ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

bendmagazine.com

Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend

Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Ladies Night is back in Prineville

The popular shopping event will be Nov. 10, with lots of specials and goodies throughout the week at participating businesses A favorite shopping event will be happening this weekend, with fun and savings throughout the rest of the week. A longstanding tradition, Ladies Night, has been offered by a core group of businesses in downtown Prineville for a number of years. Even during the pandemic, participating merchants found a way to improvise and offer a modified version of the event. Ladies Night will take place Nov. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., and last until 8 p.m. Shoppers can access information...
PRINEVILLE, OR
thebroadsideonline.com

November 2022 local upcoming events

A great way to connect to communities and other people is through social events or game nights. There are a multitude of opportunities for get togethers here in Central Oregon. Head Games Trivia Nights. Featured in several different cities and states, these events are proven to gather friends and strangers...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar

We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Veterans Day Parade Friday

Bend celebrates Veterans Day with their 22nd annual parade downtown. The parade begins at 11:00am. Parade registration is still available. Veteran’s Day Parade – The Central Oregon Veterans Organization (COVO) in conjunction with the City of Bend will have the annual parade on November 11, 2022. Various Road closures surrounding the downtown area will occur (listed below).
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ

Decision 2022: Cars line up to drop off Election Day ballots at Bend drop box

Hours before the ballots are counted, voters' cars were lined up at the Deschutes County ballot drop box in downtown Bend on Election Day. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand

Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Winner chosen for the Pro-Am People’s Choice Tasing at Boneyard Pub in Bend

The Boneyard Pub was packed with people for the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am Brewing Competition. The event was put on by the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization and Boneyard Pub on Saturday. People washed down their food with a selection of 10 beers -- served in two flights of five beers each. The competition consisted of local homebrewers and breweries in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Forest Service roads closed after snow; Some trails temporarily closed

The Deschutes National Forest announced Monday morning it was closing two forest service roads, noting that they are not plowed or maintained for winter conditions. DNF said the gate on FS Road 16 at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark was being closed. There’s about eight inches of snow at the SnoPark. DNF also said it was closing the gate on FS Road 4603 to Tumalo Falls.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K

Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand

The prosecution's testimony resumed Tuesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, accused of fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. on a downtown Bend street in September of last year, as a friend of Cranston’s and a Bend Police detective took the witness stand. The post Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

La Pine Man Arrested After Firing Shots

A La Pine man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air in La Pine. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 4, 2022 at approximately 5:37 PM the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shandy’s Bowl and Play in La Pine for a reported active shooter. Upon arrival deputies quickly detained a subject that was reported to be involved in the incident. Deputies contacted those in and around the bowling alley and determined the incident was not an active shooter situation and no one was injured.
LA PINE, OR

