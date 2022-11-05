Read full article on original website
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11
Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County veterans invited to annual ceremony on Thursday at West Iredell High School
All veterans are invited to the annual Iredell County Veterans Day ceremony and BBQ lunch on Thursday, November 10, at West Iredell High School, 213 Warrior Drive in Statesville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The school event, in coordination with the WIHS chorus...
iredellfreenews.com
Making a Difference: Fourth-graders devote school holiday to community service (Photos)
Reid Watson and Brantley Lippard are learning the value of community service at a young age. Last Tuesday, while many youngsters were enjoying a school holiday and recovering from Halloween, Reid and Brantley spent a good chunk of their day helping pick up litter in the Town of Troutman. Reid,...
Red Rocks Café plans $800K renovation for Birkdale Village restaurant
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Red Rocks Café is gearing up for a nearly $800,000 renovation at its Birkdale Village location. The upscale, casual restaurant will kick off construction in January for a four- to six-week project. It expects to close for a few weeks during that process. “We want...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to honor local veterans with week of special events
The Town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events November 7-12. The weeklong celebration will begin with a Flag Processional and Ceremony on November 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main Street) and ends outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street).
WECT
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
triangleartworks.org
Strategic Planning in Catawba County
Triangle ArtWorks is excited to be working with the United Arts Council of Catawba County for a half-day Strategic Planning workshop for artists, small businesses and arts organizations. Presenters Doug Hartjes, COR Consulting and Cynthia Deis, Triangle Artworks Education Director, will present planning exercises and examples, and the workshop will help arts organization and artists discover how a strong plan can move their work forward. The presenters will be joined for the event by arts administrator Jon Carfagno of the Hickory Museum of Art and artist LaDara McKinnon to discuss their experiences in working with a strategic plan.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
iredellfreenews.com
Ella Mae Sharpe Parker
Mrs. Ella Mae Sharpe Parker, 90, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 22, 1932, to the late Hugh Merlin Sharpe and Oatie Mae Lackey Sharpe Nixon. She departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Ella worked as a...
iredellfreenews.com
Jerry Lee Weatherman
Jerry “Granddaddy” Lee Weatherman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Robert and Ruth Parsons Weatherman. He retired from JC Penny Distribution after 42 years of service. He enjoyed tennis,...
iredellfreenews.com
SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition
Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
iredellfreenews.com
Brandy Lee Tabor
Brandy Lee Tabor, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Tabor family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral...
WBTV
Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m. Catawba’s talented theatre...
iredellfreenews.com
Betty Hall Miller
Betty Hall Miller, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. Betty was born on April 16, 1946, in Loray to the late Raymon Rufus Hall and Hazel Winnie Shell Hall. She graduated from Scotts High School and retired from CIT Group in 2009 after 45 years.
iredellfreenews.com
Carl Joe Fletcher
Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
iredellfreenews.com
Cindy Francine Glover
Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Pedroza
Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
