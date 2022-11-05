ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown

Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rescue Ranch to host Outdoor Explorers Day on November 11

Rescue Ranch will host its Outdoor Explorers Day on Friday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout the day, families can enjoy the barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, outdoor games, and the Waffle Chick food truck. In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to honor local veterans with week of special events

The Town of Mooresville will honor local veterans with seven different Veterans Day events November 7-12. The weeklong celebration will begin with a Flag Processional and Ceremony on November 7. It begins at 9 a.m. outside Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum (165 N. Main Street) and ends outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street).
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville offices to close in observance of Veterans Day

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. The revised schedule for November 7 – November 11 is:. ♦ Residential routes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule....
STATESVILLE, NC
triangleartworks.org

Strategic Planning in Catawba County

Triangle ArtWorks is excited to be working with the United Arts Council of Catawba County for a half-day Strategic Planning workshop for artists, small businesses and arts organizations. Presenters Doug Hartjes, COR Consulting and Cynthia Deis, Triangle Artworks Education Director, will present planning exercises and examples, and the workshop will help arts organization and artists discover how a strong plan can move their work forward. The presenters will be joined for the event by arts administrator Jon Carfagno of the Hickory Museum of Art and artist LaDara McKinnon to discuss their experiences in working with a strategic plan.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project

The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ella Mae Sharpe Parker

Mrs. Ella Mae Sharpe Parker, 90, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 22, 1932, to the late Hugh Merlin Sharpe and Oatie Mae Lackey Sharpe Nixon. She departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Ella worked as a...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jerry Lee Weatherman

Jerry “Granddaddy” Lee Weatherman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Forsyth County, N.C., to the late Robert and Ruth Parsons Weatherman. He retired from JC Penny Distribution after 42 years of service. He enjoyed tennis,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SFD Hazmat Response Team takes first place in statewide competition

Members of the Statesville Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the N.C. Association of Hazardous Materials Responders Hazmat Challenge this summer. Coached by Assistant Chief Kyle Bell, team members Captain Eddy Harpe, Captain Matt Thompson, Captain Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place in the competition against eight other teams.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Brandy Lee Tabor

Brandy Lee Tabor, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Tabor family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Betty Hall Miller

Betty Hall Miller, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. Betty was born on April 16, 1946, in Loray to the late Raymon Rufus Hall and Hazel Winnie Shell Hall. She graduated from Scotts High School and retired from CIT Group in 2009 after 45 years.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Carl Joe Fletcher

Joe Fletcher, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 5, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of Carl and Pauline Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Cindy Francine Glover

Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Angela Pedroza

Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
STATESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

