Triangle ArtWorks is excited to be working with the United Arts Council of Catawba County for a half-day Strategic Planning workshop for artists, small businesses and arts organizations. Presenters Doug Hartjes, COR Consulting and Cynthia Deis, Triangle Artworks Education Director, will present planning exercises and examples, and the workshop will help arts organization and artists discover how a strong plan can move their work forward. The presenters will be joined for the event by arts administrator Jon Carfagno of the Hickory Museum of Art and artist LaDara McKinnon to discuss their experiences in working with a strategic plan.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO