San Antonio, TX

UTSA

Roadrunner volleyball team announces three additions

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA volleyball coach Carol Price-Torok has announced the addition of three student-athletes as part of the Roadrunners' 2023 recruiting class. The incoming players include Miranda Putnicki, Peyton Turner and Makenna Wiepert. Coach Price-Torok on the class. "I'm excited for our first class that we've had some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA falls in seesaw battle with SFA on Monday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Jordyn Jenkins scored a game-high 17 points in her UTSA debut, but SFA used a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a 68-63 victory in the season opener for both teams on Monday evening at Johnson Coliseum. Jenkins, a transfer from USC, was 8 of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners to tip off 2022-23 campaign at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The UTSA women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 campaign on the road as the Roadrunners face SFA on Monday. Tip-off for the season opener is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on ESPN+. NEW 'RUNNERS ON THE BLOCK. UTSA returns six players –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UTSA

UTSA Soccer crowned 2022 C-USA Champions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The UTSA soccer team earned the title of Conference USA Champions after defeating No. 5 seed FAU, 3-2, in the championship match on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. In their final year in the Conference USA, the Roadrunners are leaving the conference with a splash, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

