Mount Vernon News
Lady Trojans believe 'It's Time' to compete for title
The Centerburg girls’ basketball team is coming off a tough season in which the Trojans went 2-21 overall, and 0-12 in KMAC play, putting them in last place in the conference. Coach Bo Glenn hopes that this season will be a turnaround for his squad with another year of experience, and the team has a mantra of “It’s Time” heading into the season.
Eleven Warriors
Justice Sueing Leads Buckeyes With 20 Points During Triumphant Return to Action in 2022-23 Season Opener
Justice Sueing is tired of talking about his health. Asked if fans can finally put injury concerns to bed following his long-awaited return to action on Monday, the veteran forward answered with a question of his own – and the tone on his tongue had a touch of glib to it.
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
columbusmonthly.com
Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup
Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
Are you looking for a great cheesesteak? Are you in Ohio?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should visit these local businesses. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should visit this local joint. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
crawfordcountynow.com
Warner receives massive support to get law license back
MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
hotelnewsresource.com
Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale
CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
