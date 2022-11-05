ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

Mount Vernon News

Lady Trojans believe 'It's Time' to compete for title

The Centerburg girls’ basketball team is coming off a tough season in which the Trojans went 2-21 overall, and 0-12 in KMAC play, putting them in last place in the conference. Coach Bo Glenn hopes that this season will be a turnaround for his squad with another year of experience, and the team has a mantra of “It’s Time” heading into the season.
CENTERBURG, OH
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Ranking the Ohio Ties of the Musicians in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Lineup

Columbus Monthly takes a look at the buckeye bona fides of the “all-Ohio” bill at the Nov. 13 Nationwide Arena show. Singer/guitarist Joe Walsh, best known for his work with the Eagles and James Gang, will bring an “all-Ohio bill” to Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13 for VetsAid, Walsh’s nonprofit that donates proceeds from huge concerts to veterans’ services charities. But some of the bands in this marquee show have more Ohio cred than others. Take a look at their buckeye bona fides.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus will have levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools will not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

Are you looking for a great cheesesteak? Are you in Ohio?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should visit these local businesses. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should visit this local joint. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse

The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner receives massive support to get law license back

MARION—Some Marion area Judges have raced to support former Judge Jason Warner’s bid to get his law license back. The Board of Professional Conduct held hearings on October 18-19. While no decision by the board has been announced, Warner did receive letters of support from colleagues and Marion Judges. According to information obtained on the board of professional conduct website, 19 individuals wrote letters of support for the reinstatement of Warner‘s law license.
MARION COUNTY, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Hampton Inn Mansfield South Mansfield‚ in Mansfield, OH For Sale

CBRE Hotels is offering, on an exclusive basis, the opportunity to acquire the 75-room Hampton Inn & Suites in Mansfield, OH. The hotel is four-story interior corridor hotel with a flat rubber membrane roof, and a stone / stucco exterior. The hotel has amenities such as an indoor pool, guest laundry, lobby/breakfast area, business center, fitness center, and meeting room. Guestrooms feature a microwave, mini refrigerator, PTAC unit HVAC, flat screen TV’s, a business desk and chair, and free wifi. The property recently received a Forever Young renovation in 2018 / 2019 consistent with brand requirements.
MANSFIELD, OH

