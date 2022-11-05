Read full article on original website
evansvilleliving.com
A White Christmas In Green Bay
It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
UPMATTERS
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Green Bay’s obstructing elections clerk
Elections officials in the so-called “Wisconsin-5 cities” have for two years demanded “there’s nothing to see here” when faced with election integrity questions. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys just got caught blocking election observers from seeing what’s going on. Last week, Brown County...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind storm wreaks havoc on area
Saturday’s storm packed the punch the National Weather Service was expecting for Door and Kewaunee counties. To go along with up to two inches of rain in some areas, Door and Kewaunee counties saw wind gusts as high as 51 miles per hour in Kewaunee and 46 miles per hour in Sturgeon Bay. Ephraim and Washington Island saw wind gusts near or just slightly over 40 miles per hour. The wind resulted in 17 calls to Door County Dispatch for trees down and two for wires in 36 hours between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Fire departments in northern Door County had to respond to five calls for fires, though they were mostly related to trees hitting powerlines. Ephraim and Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says things got hectic when two of the fire calls occurred within 15 minutes and a few miles of each other.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant
(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
Historic Power Ball prize boosts local business
As the Power Ball reaches a record jackpot at $1.6 billion, ticket sales are giving a boost to local businesses.
Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting
Green Bay Police is looking for the vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that had occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
