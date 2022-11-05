ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
evansvilleliving.com

A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level

(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
KAUKAUNA, WI
UPMATTERS

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Wisconsin

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Green Bay’s obstructing elections clerk

Elections officials in the so-called “Wisconsin-5 cities” have for two years demanded “there’s nothing to see here” when faced with election integrity questions. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys just got caught blocking election observers from seeing what’s going on. Last week, Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wind storm wreaks havoc on area

Saturday’s storm packed the punch the National Weather Service was expecting for Door and Kewaunee counties. To go along with up to two inches of rain in some areas, Door and Kewaunee counties saw wind gusts as high as 51 miles per hour in Kewaunee and 46 miles per hour in Sturgeon Bay. Ephraim and Washington Island saw wind gusts near or just slightly over 40 miles per hour. The wind resulted in 17 calls to Door County Dispatch for trees down and two for wires in 36 hours between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Fire departments in northern Door County had to respond to five calls for fires, though they were mostly related to trees hitting powerlines. Ephraim and Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says things got hectic when two of the fire calls occurred within 15 minutes and a few miles of each other.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire

A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant

(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Warning of Social Media Rental Scams

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is warning the community of scams on social media sites regarding properties for rent. In these incidents, the scammer will fraudulently list a property for rent. They’ll then pose as the landlord, and scam a victim out of money that the victim thought was for a security deposit.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy