Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The measures curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. And in Oregon, “yes” on its anti-slavery ballot initiative was leading, but was too early to call. In Louisiana, a former slave-holding state, voters rejected a ballot question asking whether they supported a constitutional amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude in the criminal justice system. Anti-slavery advocates celebrated the results as a signal for what’s possible in the effort to end the slavery exception in the U.S. Constitution.
KEYT
In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland’s first Black governor. Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
KEYT
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass 50%. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for partisan control of the Senate.
KEYT
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers’ power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday’s ballot would make it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards. It applies to agencies under the governor’s control and others in the executive branch of state government. Lawmakers would be able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers. Lawmakers now can pass a bill to overturn a rule but the governor can veto it.
KEYT
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
KEYT
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison holds a narrow lead over his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Minnesota’s closely watched race for attorney general. The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday morning, but Ellison claimed victory. With results nearly complete, Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount. Schultz did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Schultz is a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience who has tried to blame Ellison for rising crime. Ellison burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006.
KEYT
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent. He then sealed the win without agreeing to any debates with Martin, a critical care physician. Lee capitalized on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state. In TV advertising, he pointed to economic growth and tax rates and his focus on skilled trades during his first four years.
KEYT
GOP rides Latino support in Florida as Miami-Dade turns red
MIAMI (AP) — For some Democrats, losing south Florida’s Miami-Dade County was unthinkable, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday. The stunning Republican success raises questions about the Democrats’ ability to compete in future statewide elections — including the 2024 presidential race — as Republicans expand their coalition in a way that echoes well beyond Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio both won their races by close to 20 points. The GOP’s success in Florida stands in stark contrast with seeming disappointments for Republicans elsewhere across America.
KEYT
Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is hoping to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Their race Tuesday turns on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with Kelly after lifting her to victory four years ago. Schmidt sought to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed both Democrats for high inflation. He later highlighted her vetoes of proposed bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and then made crime a big issue. Democrats were energized in August when voters decisively rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution that Schmidt supported and Kelly opposed.
KEYT
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state. The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s election revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions. Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
KEYT
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the race for governor of Pennsylvania. His victory over Republican Doug Mastriano secures the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line. Shapiro will also effectively manage the 2024 election in a state that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro is the state’s two-term elected attorney general. He ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign. Mastriano ran a hard-right campaign and was a point person in former President Donald Trump’s drive to stay in power.
KEYT
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis has won a second term as Colorado’s governor. The former U.S. congressman fended off a spirited challenge from Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first Republican governor since 2007. Polis insisted during his campaign that under his leadership, Colorado quickly emerged from coronavirus pandemic shutdowns and is poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in expanding health care affordability and fully funding kindergarten and preschool. Ganahl is a University of Colorado regent who assailed Polis on crime, the opioid crisis and underperforming schools.
KEYT
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat. The moderate Democrat leads Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that included ranked-choice voting. Officials say Golden did not clear 50% of the vote, so the ranked round will take place. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.
KEYT
South Dakota’s Noem hopes for easy reelection amid ’24 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is hoping to coast to reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith amid speculation she is aiming for higher office in two years. The 50-year-old Republican vaulted to national prominence in the GOP after she derided government mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Her reelection campaign has focused on her handling of the state’s economy as well as a promise to convince the Legislature to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Smith has countered by criticizing Noem’s out-of-state travels as a sign she is more focused on her personal ambition rather than the job at home.
KEYT
New Hampshire Democrats Pappas, Kuster reelected to Congress
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both won reelection to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Districts, defeating two pro-Trump Republicans. Pappas defeated Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump, and Kuster beat Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business. Leavitt would have been the youngest women elected to Congress at age 25. Both Democrats championed their support of the Inflation Reduction Act. Both Leavitt and Burns contended that the act will actually increase inflation. The Republicans were both endorsed by Trump and defeated candidates favored to win in their primary races.
Comments / 0