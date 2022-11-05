Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 8/7 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 1/1 Minnesota for B1G Series
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – No. 8/7 Penn State battles the top-ranked team in the nation for the second consecutive week with a trip to Minnesota for a Thursday-Friday Big Ten hockey series at 3M Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, November 10 | Friday, November 11. Place: 3M Arena |...
Penn State to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 28th consecutive season, the Penn State women's soccer program is headed to the NCAA National Tournament as the Nittany Lions will host Quinnipiac in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions earned the Big...
Penn State Drills Program-Record 18 3-Pointers in Opening Night Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team drained a program-record 18 3-pointers en route to a dominant 93-68 victory over Winthrop Monday night in the 2022-23 season opener at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a dominant offensive effort to the tune of 93...
Women’s Soccer Wins Ninth B1G Tournament Title
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the ninth time in program history, the Penn State women's soccer program are Big Ten Tournament Champions after the sixth seed Nittany Lions defeated top seed Michigan State 3-2 on Sunday at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and battled...
Penn State Fencing Sweeps Competition, Takes Gold in All Events
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second day of Garret Penn State Open action continued today at the White Building with the men's foil, epee and sabre events. The Garret Penn State Open is Penn State fencing's second of three total home events this year. Leading the men in foil...
No. 15 Penn State Sweeps Rutgers for 1,400th Win in Program History
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Zoe Weatherington hit .588 with 13 kills and Penn State hit .348 as a team in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 26-24) win at Rutgers in Big Ten women's volleyball action Sunday. The Nittany Lions upped their record to 19-6 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten....
