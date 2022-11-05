ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

GoPSUsports.com

No. 8/7 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 1/1 Minnesota for B1G Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – No. 8/7 Penn State battles the top-ranked team in the nation for the second consecutive week with a trip to Minnesota for a Thursday-Friday Big Ten hockey series at 3M Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, November 10 | Friday, November 11. Place: 3M Arena |...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament First Round

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 28th consecutive season, the Penn State women's soccer program is headed to the NCAA National Tournament as the Nittany Lions will host Quinnipiac in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions earned the Big...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Soccer Wins Ninth B1G Tournament Title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the ninth time in program history, the Penn State women's soccer program are Big Ten Tournament Champions after the sixth seed Nittany Lions defeated top seed Michigan State 3-2 on Sunday at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio. PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and battled...
COLUMBUS, OH
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Fencing Sweeps Competition, Takes Gold in All Events

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The second day of Garret Penn State Open action continued today at the White Building with the men's foil, epee and sabre events. The Garret Penn State Open is Penn State fencing's second of three total home events this year. Leading the men in foil...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

