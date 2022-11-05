Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Dish Chairman: DirecTV Merger Could Happen After Midterms
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen has said multiple times on earnings calls that such a combination is “inevitable.”. Rumors have swirled for years that Dish Network and DirecTV would merge. In the last couple of years, Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen has said multiple times on earnings calls that such a combination is “inevitable.”
Disney Plus price hike has users threatening to cancel subscription
Like it or not (and I can’t imagine for a second you like it), a price hike is coming for Disney Plus subscribers. As confirmed by the House of Mouse back in August, Disney Plus’ current ad-free tier will be seeing a fairly hefty price increase of $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. If you want to keep paying the same price you’re currently paying, you can - as part of a new ad-supported tier. In other words, you’ll either have to shell out more from December 8 or learn to live with adverts on Disney Plus.
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible to Receive Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Are you a current or former T-Mobile customer? You may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of users' personal information. A class action suit filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Missouri merged at...
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
The Verge
T-Mobile may be looking to spend big on fiber home internet
T-Mobile is reportedly considering building a multibillion-dollar fiber network that it would use to provide home internet service, according to Bloomberg. While the company started testing fiber internet last year, its main home-focused offering connects with 5G instead of other wired infrastructure like DSL or cable. Bloomberg reports that the...
Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant (to Give You Free Stuff)
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.
CNET
How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More
Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.
Consumer Reports.org
Best and Worst Home Internet Providers of 2022
When Consumer Reports recently asked its members for feedback on their pay TV, home internet, and bundled plans, many companies got unfavorable marks for value and customer service. That’s what we found in previous surveys, too. Yet an overwhelming majority of CR members—84 percent—agreed that web access is now as important as electricity or water service.
