Like it or not (and I can’t imagine for a second you like it), a price hike is coming for Disney Plus subscribers. As confirmed by the House of Mouse back in August, Disney Plus’ current ad-free tier will be seeing a fairly hefty price increase of $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. If you want to keep paying the same price you’re currently paying, you can - as part of a new ad-supported tier. In other words, you’ll either have to shell out more from December 8 or learn to live with adverts on Disney Plus.

2 DAYS AGO