Lady Vikes got a overtime win over Ridgeland on Tuesday
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball team got a 46-43 overtime win over Ridgeland on Tuesday. Shots coming from Kayleigh Karel, Zion Harvey, and Bre McDowell would tie the game at 6-6 in the first quarter. By halftime, the Lady Vikes had a 17-15 lead with the help of Ta’Mya Sims and Harvey who both knocked down a 3-pointer.
St. Aloysius girl’s basketball team won their home opener 56-43 against Greenville Christian
St. Aloysius girl’s basketball team won their home opener against Greenville Christian on Tuesday in a 56-43 victory. The Lady Flashes found themselves trailing 15-11 in the first quarter as McKenzie Cole got St. Al on the board a couple of times along with Madi Matthews. Falyn Lusby stepped...
WCJHS boys and girl’s basketball team defeated Brandon on Monday
Warren Central Junior High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams defeated Brandon on Monday. The Lady Vikes were led by Kennedi McKay who scored 13 points and Shaniya Lewis who added eight in the 25-19 win. The boys won by a score of 41-25 as Micah Moore dropped...
WC’s Kylan Landers signs to Hinds CC
Warren Central High School baseball player Kylan Landers has signed a scholarship to play for Hinds Community College next season. Since the age of five, Landers found himself on the baseball field playing the sport he loves. “This game is fun and relaxing but it also takes away a lot...
Vicksburg, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Nicholas Council scored 22 points for Mississippi Delta last week
Vicksburg resident Nicholas Council showed his athleticism for Mississippi Delta’s basketball team last week. Council scored 22 points in the 99-91 loss to Itawamba CC. He also had two assists and two rebounds. MDCC will play Southwest Mississippi CC on Monday.
Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl
Deion Sanders wants Jackson State to seriously be considered for a pre-New Year's Day bowl game. The post Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg Board announces support for Jackson State University football stadium
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen put its support behind the efforts of Jackson State University to get a football stadium on the Jackson State campus through a resolution passed during Monday’s regular meeting. “The local alumni chapter came and asked us to support it, so we wanted...
Vicksburg mayor rallies for new JSU football stadium
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).” Flaggs called on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist […]
Southern Gastropub in Jackson Mississippi | The Barrelhouse
Barrelhouse in Jackson, MS, offers a modern take on the traditional gastropub. The restaurant has an extensive beer list and a fully stocked bar. Food selections include salads and juicy burgers. You can also order Tex-Mex appetizers and Cajun signature dishes. The Barrelhouse serves lunch and brunch on Saturdays. The...
Hurst receives white coat from MC School of Nursing
Jalen Hurst, a graduate of Pelahatchie High School, received the iconic white coat from the Mississippi College (MC) School of Nursing in a recent ceremony. Hurst's experience at MC School of Nursing held high accolades, "The Accelerated Program at MC is great for anyone considering a career in nursing. The professors are always there to help, and my nursing cohort are a great group of people to work with. My plan after obtaining my BSN is to work in the ICU and to become a travel nurse after gaining more experience here in the Central Mississippi area."
ELECTION UPDATE: Pratt, Smith hold lead in VWSD School Board Trustee races
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and unofficial results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board Trustee races are in. Below are the results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, with all precincts in both Districts 1 and 5 reporting. District 1 School Board Trustee:. Bryan...
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
TWO CLOSE RACES: Preliminary results show Loviza, Pratt in lead for School Board Trustee races
Election Day came to a close Tuesday night in Warren County and the preliminary results for the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustee races are in. While these results will not be finalized until all absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 8 are delivered and counted, as well as approximately 175 affidavit ballots, the numbers are accurate as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
Severed head of dismembered body missing
The head of a dismembered body discovered in Jackson on Sunday has yet to be found, according to WLBT. According to an earlier report by Darkhorse Press, an officer responded to Middle Drive on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm.
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
Feed Your Soul: A restaurant with versatile atmosphere
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - South of I-20 as you pass through Vicksburg, Mississippi, sits a restaurant most of the locals know, The Beachwood Restaurant and Lounge. At 66 years, it is one of the oldest restaurants in the area. “We’ve been in business since 1956, I’m the third generation,” said...
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Devin McLaurin. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies located and arrested McLaurin in Terry...
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
