GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO