Overnight shooting at Great Falls bar
The Great Falls Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot in the parking lot of the Do Bar overnight.
Fairfield Sun Times
Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
Search continues for teen felony suspect in Great Falls
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday
GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
theelectricgf.com
Law enforcement searching for wanted person
Area law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted person in the northeast area of Great Falls on Nov. 4. By 5:45 p.m., the Great Falls Police Department said the suspect, Andale Goodsoldier had not yet been located. GFPD said law enforcement agencies had searched thoroughly and do not believe...
Fairfield Sun Times
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson. She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.
How much snow fell on Monday?
Great Falls Fire Rescue says they respond to a lot of slips during the first snow and their best advice from Battalion Chief B. Jay Perry, “…you want to slow down, take your time.”
Fairfield Sun Times
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage in parts of the state
HELENA, Mont. - High winds caused damage in parts of Montana Saturday. Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to multiple downed lines and trees throughout the Electric City. Viewer, John Lynch, in Helena shared photos of damage in the Capital City as well. Do you have photos of damage...
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. The website travado.net just released a list of the top 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and one city in Montana was included on the list. Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city in America.
helihub.com
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf arrive at Malmstrom AFB
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters stopped at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls for the first time this week. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force received the first four MH-139 Grey Wolf test helicopters from Boeing. These four helicopters will permanently reside at Malmstrom AFB. See Full Story.
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
