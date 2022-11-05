ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Deadspin

Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye

As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
MassLive.com

Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
The Spun

Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
NESN

Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla

Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
NESN

Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
SB Nation

The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained

The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.

