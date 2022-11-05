Read full article on original website
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
After Bruins drop Mitchell Miller, bullying victim's mom says she's 'confused how all this happened'
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The mother of a young man who was bullied by an aspiring professional hockey player says she's "confused" about how the Boston Bruins came to sign the player to a shortlived contract. News of Mitchell Miller's signing dredged up his history of admitting to bullying a...
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller after learning 'new information'
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said Sunday the team decided to part ways with Mitchell Miller after making the controversial decision to sign him.
After severing ties with problematic prospect Mitchell Miller, Bruins still have questions to answer
There is a lot the Boston Bruins have yet to explain, even after releasing prospect Mitchell Miller on Sunday night and after team president Cam Neely met with media on Monday morning. Nothing team officials have said, in statements or in front of cameras, offers a satisfying answer as to...
Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
Boston Bruins part ways with controversial Mitchell Miller two days after signing him
Mitchell Miller had admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying a Black classmate who had developmental disabilities when he was 14.
Boston Globe
Read Cam Neely’s statement on the Bruins’ decision to cut ties with Mitchell Miller
“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts." Here is the text of the statement the Bruins released Sunday night on behalf of team president Cam Neely following the team’s decision to release controversial player Mitchell Miller.
Deadspin
Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye
As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
WCVB
Boston Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller who previously admitted to bullying, racial abuse
BOSTON — Boston Bruins President Cam Neely announced late Sunday that the team will part ways with Mitchell Miller a 20-year-old player who previously admitted to bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was in middle school. The move comes just two days after the team announced...
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Several Celtics Made This Late-Game Request To Joe Mazzulla
Every Celtics player who took the floor Monday night at FedExForum was willing and eager to take on one of the NBA’s more difficult challenges. Boston kicked off its week by traveling to Memphis to battle a hot Grizzlies team that’s led by one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, Ja Morant. Morant, as he does to virtually every team he plays, gave the Celtics plenty of trouble to the tune of 27 points on the evening as the game shifted to the fourth quarter.
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER REMAINS UNDER CONTRACT WITH THE BRUINS PENDING FURTHER ACTION
When the Boston Bruins announced that they were parting ways with Mitchell Miller, it felt like the conclusion of a polarizing story. However, the epilogue of that story could prove spicy in its own right. In a recent thread, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that the defenseman is still under contract...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER, LONG-TIME AVALANCHE COLOUR COMMENTATOR PETER MCNAB PASSES AWAY
Some sad news to report in the hockey world on Sunday as AltitudeTV announced that former NHLer and long-time Colorado Avalanche colour commentator, Peter McNab, has passed away. McNab appeared in 954 games between 1973 and 1987 with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. Upon...
Bruins rescind contract offer to Miller after backlash to racist bullying claims
The Boston Bruins decided on Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The team signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, prompting criticism from players and comments...
Bullying victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers releases statement on former Bruins signee Mitchell Miller
Isaiah Meyer-Crothers released a statement discussing the extent of the bullying by former Boston Bruins signee Mitchell Miller.
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Bounce-Back Win Vs. Blues
It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get back in the win column. After Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston returned to TD Garden and beat the struggling St. Louis Blues 3-1. Donning the Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season, the Bruins were perfect on the penalty kill, scored two power-play goals and, once again, got outstanding goaltending from Linus Ullmark.
SB Nation
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
UConn routs Division I newcomer Stonehill
UConn made sure Stonehill’s Division I debut was memorable — for all the wrong reasons. The Huskies held Stonehill to
