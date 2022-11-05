Read full article on original website
ELECTION 2022: First results for 10 key races and measures
The night’s first (and only) round of King County election results is in – here are the 10 key local, state, and federal races/measures we’re following:. The U.S. Senate and Secretary of State race results will change because of later counts from other counties, so we’ll update those throughout the night. Otherwise, next round of King County results is expected tomorrow afternoon,
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Hall at Fauntleroy’s full plan for free community dinner’s comeback, and how to help
(WSB photo from 2019’s Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy) We mentioned a week and a half ago that The Hall at Fauntleroy plans to resume its full free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner, but details were pending. Today we have the full plan for this year’s return of the 20+-year tradition, from Reed Haggerty of The Hall’s parent DSquared Hospitality:
Final day to vote, and more for your West Seattle Tuesday
We start the list for today/tonight with one last election reminder:. VOTE BY TONIGHT! This is Election Day, which means the voting ends and the vote-counting starts. As we’ve been reminding you, there are two ways to return your ballot: King County Elections drop box (West Seattle has three), by 8 pm tonight; USPS mail, ASAP so you can be sure it gets today’s postmarked. Only 42 percent of ballots from West Seattle/South Park had been received by last night. Our previews include an overview of what you’re deciding. First vote-count is due by 8:15 pm and we’ll show the results here.
TERMINAL 5: Updates from District 1 Community Network , Northwest Seaport Alliance meetings
Ten months after the Northwest Seaport Alliance – the cargo-focused partnership of the Seattle and Tacoma ports – opened the first modernized berth at Terminal 5 in West Seattle [map], work continues on the second. And the first is not yet fully operational – as we reported last Monday, the shore-power system hasn’t been used yet. That was one of the T-5 topics discussed at two meetings this past week – on Tuesday, the NWSA managing members (Seattle/Tacoma port commissioners), and on Wednesday, the District 1 Community Network (a coalition of advocates from organizations in West Seattle and South Park). Here are the highlights of what we saw and heard:
Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ open house and more for your West Seattle Wednesday
Here’s our list of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’ OPEN HOUSE: 6:30-7:45 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), drop in to see and comment on design proposals for the no-through-traffic street around Alki Point.
CONGRATULATIONS! 3 West Seattle boys part of state-champion Seattle Prep cross country team
Three student athletes from West Seattle have a share of a state championship. Thanks to Nate Trius for the report:. (Seattle Prep photo: Middle three are from West Seattle: Miles Trius [994], Jack Henzke [968], Carter Joy [972]) Yesterday in Pasco, Seattle Preparatory School took 1st place in the Washington...
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight
(Sunrise glow on ferry in Elliott Bay, photographed today by Jan Pendergrass) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. FOOD DRIVE: One more week to donate holiday-dinner staples via the West Seattle Food Bank drive at Daystar Retirement Village (2615...
UPDATE: Big West Seattle power outage hits 10,000+ homes, businesses, schools; tree limb blamed
1:09 PM: Power’s out for what appears to be a wide stretch – signals out along California as we drove north. 1:20 PM UPDATE: 10,000 customers (mostly) from the Junction north. No word yet on the cause. 1:35 PM: This hit just as we were heading out on...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another trouble-spot followup; plus, overnight work this week
WESTBOUND TROUBLE SPOT: After yet another crash Thursday night where the westbound West Seattle Bridge meets the ramp from southbound Highway 99, we inquired again with SDOT, which had told us after the first four crashes that it couldn’t figure out any particular problem there. In the meantime, we received this dash-cam video today from a reader who reported being involved in Thursday night collision – you’ll see it about :30 in:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford pickup truck
Our 1995 Ford 150 was stolen from in front of our house on Admiral Way near Schmitz Park yesterday afternoon or early evening. It’s white and should have a white canopy on the back now. Glass on street indicates driver-side window (possibly wing) is broken. License #B53335T and incident #2022-300959 in case anyone sees it and is kind enough to contact police.
TUESDAY MORNING: Support/oppose these two West Seattle additions for the city budget? Time to speak up
Tomorrow morning is the last City Council public hearing on the city budget before councilmembers go into the final stretch of budget revisions for the next two years. As reported here last week, presentation of a “balancing plan” incorporating some of the council’s proposed changes was delayed a week after new revenue numbers came in lower than hoped. But tomorrow morning’s public hearing is still on, and now you can show support for, or opposition to, spending proposals before the “balancing plan” is finished. Here are West Seattle-specific amendments that have been proposed by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls
GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590. 2 GUNFIRE...
VOTING: It’s Election Day Eve. Here’s where to drop off your ballot in West Seattle
We were in The Junction on Sunday morning when those election workers visited the King County Elections drop box to pick up ballots. As of this morning, KCE has only received 37 percent of the ballots sent out countywide; in West Seattle/South Park, the percentage is a bit higher, 38.6%. There are three drop boxes in West Seattle where you can take your ballot until 8 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, November 8):
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Fall’s first Standard Time Monday
6:24 AM: Crash on the eastbound bridge by 99 exit. 6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, November 7th. The outside southbound lane of West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse has reopened as planned. So only one ongoing closure remains – the east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance.
