Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.

2 DAYS AGO