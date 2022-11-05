Read full article on original website
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Seth Rollins issues an open challenge for the United States title
Two days after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw will begin the build to their next big show, Survivor Series on Nov. 26. The theme of this year's Survivor Series is War Games, bringing the big spectacle of the classic NWA match to the WWE main roster after years of it being a major attraction for the NXT brand.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Called Out By SmackDown Newcomer
It’s not a surprise when somebody on the WWE Smackdown roster is looking for a shot at Roman Reigns, who is a marked man due to the championships he holds. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly 800 days. At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns added the WWE Title to his championship collection, which led to the company calling him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestlinginc.com
Ava Raine Issues Warning Ahead Of WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her television debut nearly two weeks ago on "NXT" when she was unveiled as the fourth member of Schism; led by Joe Gacy, the faction has been around for months and had been made up Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans, to that point. Raine, who has wrestling in her blood as the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has not stepped between the ropes to compete yet. However, she does now find herself part of a group on the opposite end of a feud with Cameron Grimes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
digitalspy.com
Italia 90: When Football Changed Forever
The 2nd part is on now but it's just more of the same from part 1, just focusing on the hooliganism. There's also a series on the subject on Sky this week, let's hope this focuses on the actual football. This is interesting but it misses the point as very...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Stable Dragged For Getting An nWo Push
AEW has been called out a few times for resembling WCW. Now, it seems that one of their many factions is accused of ripping off one of WCW’s biggest stables. Glenn Gilbertti, also known by his ring name Disco Inferno, has firm belief that All Elite Wrestling is pushing an upcoming young faction like the legendary team nWo. Gilbertti was referring to The Firm, fronted by Stokely Hathaway.
wrestleview.com
Former ROH World Champion reportedly signs with AEW
According to F4WOnline, Bandido has signed the AEW contract he was offered by Tony Khan. He was initially offered a contract by Khan following his debut for AEW on the Wednesday, September 28 episode of Dynamite where he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. There were prior reports...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
wrestletalk.com
Steve Austin Names WWE Hall Of Famer Who ‘Put Him On The Map’
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently identified the WWE Hall of Famer who helped “put him on the map” during their now legendary feud. The six-time WWE Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and former King of the Ring spoke to Complex, saying:. “Hanging out with Bret...
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Slams ‘Bad Worker’ Goldberg
If you ask former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) manager Dutch Mantell , he’ll tell you that Goldberg doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, this despite Goldberg being a multi-time world champion. Back in 1999 at WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view, Goldberg and Bret Hart would have an...
