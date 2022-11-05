ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

2 babies found covered in ash, bed bug bites after man falls asleep at the wheel, Clearwater police say

WFLA
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites.

Police said they found Cedric Bullard, 48, asleep at the wheel in the middle of an intersection at 12:41 a.m. on Friday. Officers noted two infants were riding in the car without car seats and when they got a closer look, they reported that the children were covered in marijuana and cigarette ash. The babies were allegedly also covered in red marks, which the officer said looked like bed bug bites.

Aaron Carter, singer-turned-rapper, actor and Tampa native, found dead at 34

Officers arrested Bullard and his passenger, Tameka Walker, 35. Walker allegedly smoked marijuana with the infants in the car and allowed Bullard to get behind the wheel, despite knowing he was “extremely intoxicated”. Police also accused Walker of resisting arrest by pushing and pulling against officers.

The Clearwater Police Department said they contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families and the two infants were released after being medically cleared.

Bullard and Walker – who are both homeless – were booked into the Pinellas County jail, where they were each charged with two counts of child neglect. Bullard was charged with DUI with a minor in the vehicle. Walker was charged with resisting arrest.

BuildingBidensButtholeBackBetter
3d ago

Start giving IQ tests and neuter/spay accordingly. Yes that’s harsh; these kids don’t ask to be born . Very very sad and egregiously irresponsible.

Reply(3)
33
Jocko Dundee
3d ago

no money for housing but always have plenty for drugs and other stuff except essential for the babies

Reply(8)
25
I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

This is why so many kids have issues. They have parents who should have never had kids.

Reply(3)
38
 

