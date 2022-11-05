ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
OKC VeloCity

Adventure awaits just north of OKC

There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wdnonline.com

SWOSU Distinguished Alumni nominations now open

Nominations to the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at Southwestern Oklahoma State University are being accepted. Recognized as “SWOSU’s highest honor,” the Hall of Fame was established in 1976 by SWOSU to recognize outstanding former students and to celebrate their achievements. There are 116 SWOSU graduates who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
WEATHERFORD, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case

Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
GRADY COUNTY, OK
wdnonline.com

Cause of campylobacter in local area still unknown

With recent reports of campylobacter in the surrounding area, the Caddo County Health Department released a statement raising concern about the local water supply. “Based on our preliminary investigation and out of an abundance of caution, we would encourage residents to find other water drinking sources while our investigation continues,” the health department reported in a release.
WEATHERFORD, OK

