kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
OKC VeloCity
Adventure awaits just north of OKC
There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
wdnonline.com
SWOSU Distinguished Alumni nominations now open
Nominations to the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at Southwestern Oklahoma State University are being accepted. Recognized as “SWOSU’s highest honor,” the Hall of Fame was established in 1976 by SWOSU to recognize outstanding former students and to celebrate their achievements. There are 116 SWOSU graduates who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
El Reno residents experiencing foggy and discolored tap water; the city says it may remain that way until spring
The city of El Reno said discoloration and fog in the water is temporary, but may not go back to normal until next year.
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
yukonprogressnews.com
Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case
Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Medical examiner: Yukon man died of natural causes after arrest
We're learning more about a man who passed away after being arrested for shooting at his family's home near Yukon.
kswo.com
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
wdnonline.com
Cause of campylobacter in local area still unknown
With recent reports of campylobacter in the surrounding area, the Caddo County Health Department released a statement raising concern about the local water supply. “Based on our preliminary investigation and out of an abundance of caution, we would encourage residents to find other water drinking sources while our investigation continues,” the health department reported in a release.
