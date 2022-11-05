Read full article on original website
WBKO
EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
wymt.com
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
WBKO
EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
wymt.com
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
wymt.com
‘He was just amazing’: Pike County firefighter escorted to final resting place
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 61-year-old Randy Courtney of Pikeville died on Oct. 30. On Saturday, folks from across the region gathered at Pike County Central High School to pay their respects before he was laid to rest. Courtney was a former member of the Pikeville Fire Department, founding member and...
wymt.com
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We now know the name of the person killed in a crash in Martin County. Chris Todd tells WYMT the victim is Wanda Davis, 58, of Inez. She was pronounced dead just before 9:45 a.m. We are still working to learn the names and...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
wymt.com
Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
wymt.com
EKY animal shelter offering low-cost spay and neuter options, hoping to curb overpopulation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard is continuing to help pet owners with their low-cost spay and neuter program. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities and the non-profit Petco Love, the shelter was able to allocate $5,000 to their low-cost spay and neuter program, which shelter workers said will help prevent an overpopulation of animals in the shelter.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
wymt.com
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why
CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
