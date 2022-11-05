ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

WBKO

EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

History made in Letcher County election

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WBKO

EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. More information is expected to be released. We will keep you updated.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
wymt.com

Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Grocery store chain donates $120,000 to flood relief

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Save A Lot in the Airport Gardens section of Perry County donated $120,000 dollars Monday to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. ”Originally, I reached out to Happy, our mayor, because I know there are a lot of moving parts,” said Steve Stollings with Save A Lot. “A lot of people working for different projects, and my question was I wanted to know where we could donate the money to help our people right here.”
PERRY COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022

NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY animal shelter offering low-cost spay and neuter options, hoping to curb overpopulation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard is continuing to help pet owners with their low-cost spay and neuter program. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities and the non-profit Petco Love, the shelter was able to allocate $5,000 to their low-cost spay and neuter program, which shelter workers said will help prevent an overpopulation of animals in the shelter.
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA, KY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SHOOTING AT HUSBAND DURING MARITAL DISPUTE

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. UNHAPPY WIFE ALMOST LEADS TO THE ENDING OF HER HUSBAND’S LIFE!: TESSACA CHAFFIN, 41, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 26, AFTER SHE HAD FIRED A SINGLE SHOT FROM A HANDGUN IN CLOSE PROXIMITY OF HER HUSBAND INSIDE THEIR HOME ON KY. ROUTE 1690.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Most of Ceredo has lost power, authorities unsure why

CEREDO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mysterious power outage has affected the Ceredo area Saturday night with no clear reason as to why. A release from the Ceredo Police Department at around 10:00pm Saturday confirmed the outage, which has reportedly affected the bulk of the Ceredo area, as well as parts of the Kenova area.
CEREDO, WV

