EXCLUSIVE: CSI: Vegas co-executive producer Safia M. Dirie is expanding her relationship with the companies behind the CSI sequel: CBS, CBS Studios and Bruckheimer Television. Dirie has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, she has teamed with Bruckheimer Television for Cambridge, a drama series which has been set at CBS for development. Written by Dirie, Cambridge centers on Dr. Diana “Cambridge” Clark, a gutsy, world-class pathologist who returns to the hospital she abruptly quit when she is assigned to lead a team of medical investigators – her former colleagues – as they diagnose the country’s...

12 MINUTES AGO