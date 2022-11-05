Mississippi State has been an interesting team to watch under head coach Mike Leach, and that's not a surprise. Since 2020, Leach has introduced his unique air-raid offense to the SEC West with mixed results. After winning just 3 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have had good moments with starting quarterback Will Rodgers. A lot of Mississippi State's fans were excited to see the pass-heavy offense and Rodgers has continued to put up tons of production each season.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO