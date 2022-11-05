Read full article on original website
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Albany Herald
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Jaguars Get a Much-Needed Bump After Win vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a win as badly as they have all season in Week 9. Luckily for them, it came via a comeback 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Albany Herald
Jim Irsay on Colts Tanking Claims: ‘That’s Bulls---’
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Colts, a team that was expected to contend in the AFC South this season. The team’s significant offseason quarterback acquisition, former league MVP Matt Ryan, was benched after a 3-3-1 start to the year in favor of Sam Ehlinger. After two more losses, the team fired Frank Reich and brought on ESPN’s Jeff Saturday, a former Colts center with no NFL coaching experience, as interim coach.
Magic rookie standout Paolo Banchero (ankle) out vs. Mavs
Orlando Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game with the Dallas Mavericks due to
Albany Herald
Will Rogers Looks to Repeat Performance vs Georgia
Mississippi State has been an interesting team to watch under head coach Mike Leach, and that's not a surprise. Since 2020, Leach has introduced his unique air-raid offense to the SEC West with mixed results. After winning just 3 games in 2020, the Bulldogs have had good moments with starting quarterback Will Rodgers. A lot of Mississippi State's fans were excited to see the pass-heavy offense and Rodgers has continued to put up tons of production each season.
The Albany Herald
Atlanta United, Brooks Lennon agree to contract extension
Atlanta United announced Wednesday that the soccer club has signed defender Brooks Lennon to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The Arizona native joined Atlanta in 2020 and has been a mainstay in the squad the past three seasons.
Albany Herald
Rankings MLB’s Top 50 Free Agents
There will be plenty of money spent on the 2023 free agency class. Hitting the open market this winter is a loaded crop of shortstops, three veteran aces with a combined seven Cy Young Awards (and counting) and some guy who just hit 62 home runs and can play center field.
