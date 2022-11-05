ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee

Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles

Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win

With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana

Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
Columbia Missourian

Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race

After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open

Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian

Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
Columbia Missourian

Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives

In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Week 11 High School Football Play of the Week nominees

It's time to help us pick the top play from district semifinal football action. Our top three plays from Week 11 come from Southern Boone, Blair Oaks and Osage. You can check out the nominees in the video above and then vote for you favorite by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability

As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Democrats win across all contested Boone County races

Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury

A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
SALISBURY, MO

