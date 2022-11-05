Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee
Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
Columbia Missourian
Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles
Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri and New Mexico State set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff Nov. 19; Sistrunk to transfer
Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday. It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia.
Columbia Missourian
Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win
With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana
Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury
Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
See inside: Century-old former church in Missouri wine country
A scenic drive through Missouri wine country will lead you to a historic church that's been renovated for family living.
Columbia Missourian
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville, Boonville, Jefferson City advance to district championship round
Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown...
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives
In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
kbia.org
Live results: Boone County, Missouri 2022 elections
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk will be updated regularly. There is a slight delay in these results.
krcgtv.com
Week 11 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
It's time to help us pick the top play from district semifinal football action. Our top three plays from Week 11 come from Southern Boone, Blair Oaks and Osage. You can check out the nominees in the video above and then vote for you favorite by going to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages.
Columbia Missourian
MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability
As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Columbia Missourian
Democrats win across all contested Boone County races
Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
kttn.com
Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury
A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
