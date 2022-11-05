ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

hardingsports.com

Bisons Start Quick in Exhibition Loss at Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – Harding got off to a great start Monday night in an exhibition against NCAA Division I foe Arkansas State. The Bisons led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half, but fell 86-55 to the Red Wolves at First National Bank Arena. Harding...
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

Jones sideswiped in police chase

The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
kswo.com

Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
GRADY COUNTY, OK
whiterivernow.com

More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released

White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
BATESVILLE, AR
KOCO

Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies

NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
NOBLE, OK
whiterivernow.com

Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night

Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

