hardingsports.com
Bisons Start Quick in Exhibition Loss at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – Harding got off to a great start Monday night in an exhibition against NCAA Division I foe Arkansas State. The Bisons led by as many as 10 points midway through the first half, but fell 86-55 to the Red Wolves at First National Bank Arena. Harding...
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Jones sideswiped in police chase
The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two tornadoes confirmed with more likely
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Kait 8
Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
kswo.com
Grady Co. wreck sends teen to hospital in critical condition
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A teen went to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck in Grady County Saturday afternoon. It happened one mile west of Chickasha just before 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was speeding eastbound on West Country Club Rd....
whiterivernow.com
More details about 2022’s White River Wonderland released
White River Wonderland picture by Storyteller Images and information provided by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of Batesville and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce have released more details about the return of White River Wonderland to Riverside Park. Each winter, the light display that earned Batesville recognition...
KOCO
Small animal rescue in Noble finds house with 31 puppies
NOBLE, Okla. — A small animal rescue in Noble found a house with 31 puppies inside. Safe Haven Animal Rescue said the puppies are in dire need. Three of them have already died from their hoarding conditions. "Usually what happens in these situations is that someone has good intentions,...
whiterivernow.com
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
