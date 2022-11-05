ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

kpq.com

Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee

A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima

It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Water Levels Being Reduced This Week

Moses Lake is getting shallower with each passing day this week. The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District annually reduces water levels in the lake for a variety of reasons. The district’s board president, Bill Bailey, says one of the primary designs of the reduction is flood control. “The...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Douglas PUD Battles Outages Amidst Snowy Weather Last Few Days

Douglas PUD crews could not catch a break this week after they contended with multiple outages near the Bridgeport area. On Sunday at 10:20 a.m., over 850 customers lost power around Bridgeport, with crews finding trees and branches impacting power lines. Around 5:30 p.m., crews thought they had everything repaired,...
BRIDGEPORT, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth

Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection

The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

SR 17 Temporarily Blocked Near Bridgeport

SR 17 was blocked for over two hours while Washington State Patrol removed a truck off the roadway. A truck with an attached trailer had veered to the right and jackknifed at MP 117, near Bridgeport. No one was injured. Washington State Patrol had roadways cleared by 12:30 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, WA
kpq.com

NCEF Welcomes New Board Member Jeff Kimbell

The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) introduces their new board member Jeff Kimbell. Kimbell is a third-generation teacher from Woodinville and recently retired from operations and engineering management and consulting to spend more time volunteering. He has experience serving on the Executive Advisory Board at the University of Washington for...
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

