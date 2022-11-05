Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
kpq.com
Moses Lake Water Levels Being Reduced This Week
Moses Lake is getting shallower with each passing day this week. The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District annually reduces water levels in the lake for a variety of reasons. The district’s board president, Bill Bailey, says one of the primary designs of the reduction is flood control. “The...
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
kpq.com
Douglas PUD Battles Outages Amidst Snowy Weather Last Few Days
Douglas PUD crews could not catch a break this week after they contended with multiple outages near the Bridgeport area. On Sunday at 10:20 a.m., over 850 customers lost power around Bridgeport, with crews finding trees and branches impacting power lines. Around 5:30 p.m., crews thought they had everything repaired,...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
ifiberone.com
Formal ceremony to recognize indigenous tribe who occupied Moses Lake area before arrival of white settlers
MOSES LAKE - The Moses-Columbia Tribe along with the City of Moses Lake and other parties are inviting the public to partake in a Lang Recognition Ceremony that will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. The ceremony recognizes the original stewards of the land that is now referred...
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection
The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
kpq.com
SR 17 Temporarily Blocked Near Bridgeport
SR 17 was blocked for over two hours while Washington State Patrol removed a truck off the roadway. A truck with an attached trailer had veered to the right and jackknifed at MP 117, near Bridgeport. No one was injured. Washington State Patrol had roadways cleared by 12:30 p.m.
ifiberone.com
Yes, you really could win this new home in Moses Lake if you buy a raffle ticket from the local Boys & Girls Club
MOSES LAKE - All it's going to take is at least one raffle ticket for someone lucky enough to win a newly-built home in Moses Lake. That’s according to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin in Moses Lake. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin...
kpq.com
NCEF Welcomes New Board Member Jeff Kimbell
The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) introduces their new board member Jeff Kimbell. Kimbell is a third-generation teacher from Woodinville and recently retired from operations and engineering management and consulting to spend more time volunteering. He has experience serving on the Executive Advisory Board at the University of Washington for...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Comments / 0