5th Annual "Breakfast with Santa" coming to the Owensboro Convention Center
Families are invited to attend a holly jolly morning sure to get in the Christmas spirit. The 5th annual "Breakfast with Santa" sponsored by German American Bank will take place Saturday, December 17th from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center. Organizers...
Owensboro Humane Society Low-Income Spay/Neuter Clinic
Pet lovers, the Owensboro Humane Society is offering low-cost spay and neuter options, along with other services for you and your furry family members. Limited quantities will be available so reserve your spot today. Your pet will thank you. Probably not, but it's important to get it done!. If you...
cMoe invites families to "Elf Academy" experience
The Children's Museum of Evansville invites families to this year's "Elf Academy." Organizers say cMoe will host the event Saturday, December 10th for the jolliest, immersive holiday experience. They say at "Elf Academy" kids will discover all the magical secrets of being a North Pole elf. cMoe says during training,...
While the birds are away Mesker Park Zoo offers free rides to kids visiting this month
Mesker Park Zoo is offering a special deal for the rest of the month of November. Due to park officials moving their birds inside and away from the public, they are now offering free carousel rides to each child through the end of November. The birds were removed from their...
Disney On Ice returning to Evansville in February
A fan favorite is returning to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Disney On Ice announced the return of the show on Tuesday, and said that many beloved Disney characters would be skating into the River City in 2023 from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the Ford Center.
Evansville’s ‘piggy friend’ in need of veggies and other food
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Squealing up and down the sidewalk, a small pig was found roaming outside the Deaconess Aquatic Center earlier last week. Animal Control was able to safely capture the little piggy, but now they’re asking for the public’s help. Evansville Animal Care and Control shared a photo of the pig, who they […]
Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Dessert Around Evansville
I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
City of Owensboro responds to community concerns about a voting location not being used this year
OWENSBORO, Ky. -- The Owensboro Sports Center will not be used as a voting site this year. The sports center has previously served as a voting location for a neighborhood that has one of the highest concentrations of poverty in the city. It’s also home to a high rise for seniors and residents living with disabilities. This leaves the nearest voting location, Third Baptist Church, 1.4 miles away.
Owensboro man vanished on Halloween, police say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man that disappeared on Halloween hasn’t been seen by anyone since. Lance Nunez, 24-years-old, was reported missing on October 31. Police now are hoping the public can help locate him. Authorities believe he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweatpants with white tennis shoes. According […]
Vanderburgh County to unveil new mobile health care unit
Vanderburgh County will soon have a new tool to help serve the medical needs of our community. The Vanderburgh County Health Department recently announced the acquisition of the unit. Health department leaders say the Mobile Health Clinic vehicle will be a vital resource for Health Department teams to bring services...
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
A Warrick County, Indiana business announces they plan to close their doors for good. The Wine Down in Newburgh says they will close, after opening four years ago. The post says a lot of time and thought went into making this decision. The business was located on Ruffian Lane in...
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
Burn ban reinstated in Warrick County
A county-wide burn ban is once again in effect in Warrick County, Indiana. Fire officials in the county announced the reinstatement of the burn ban on Wednesday, effective immediately. According to the Boonville Fire Department, the burn ban was put back into place due to dry conditions, low humidity, and...
New faces are coming to Vanderburgh County offices
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Many new faces are coming to office in Vanderburgh County after the Midterm Elections on Tuesday. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson won the race for County Sheriff and will be taking over for current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Robinson defeated republican Jeff Hales by 5,200 votes. Eyewitness News spoke with Robinson before […]
Have you seen her? Child goes missing in Owensboro
OWENBSORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after they say a girl went missing earlier this week in Owensboro. According to OPD, 15-year-old Keyarra Haynes was last seen on November 2. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help. Keyarra Haynes is described as: Age: 15-years-old Sex: Female Race: Black Hair: Black Eyes” Brown […]
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
