Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
bodyslam.net
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Plans
A stacked show is on deck for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight’s RAW will feature several high profile matches as well as a main event for the United States Championship. Fightful Select have the full rundown of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, you can read the report below.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
bodyslam.net
Wanna Play A Game?: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
This Saturday is UFC 281 on November 12, 2022, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is being headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira for the UFC Middleweight Championship and is one of the most highly anticipated title defenses for the current champion, Adesanya. But, this fight will be unlike any from the past. This time, it’s do or die.
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place on Tuesday November 8th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 11/8/22:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Elektra Lopez defeated Sol...
bodyslam.net
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
bodyslam.net
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
bodyslam.net
Wheeler Yuta Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone In AEW
AEW’s Wheeler Yuta believes he is getting more comfortable on the microphone when he talks on AEW television. Yuta has been on the microphone more recently, going toe to toe with the likes of MJF on the mic. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Yuta discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in recent weeks.
PWMania
Billy Corgan Interested in Talks With WWE and Reveals He Received an Offer to Buy ROH
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked about the possibility of a WWE-NWA partnership and whether we could see the NWA underneath WWE on Peacock:. “I’ve had no discussions along that end....
bodyslam.net
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
bodyslam.net
WWE Considering Bringing Back King Of The Ring As An Event
WWE’s King of the Ring pay-per-view was a yearly event until the company decided to change that. However, with Triple H constantly changing things up in WWE, that could change soon. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that there’s a “very good chance” Triple H and WWE will bring back the King...
Comments / 0