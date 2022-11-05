Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
edglentoday.com
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
islandernews.com
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
Alestle
COUGARS IN THE WILD: Music faculty member recounts musical journey to Carnegie Hall
Lenora-Marya Anop has lived a life intertwined with music, from listening to her mother’s voice lifted in song to her own performance of Bach in Italy. Anop, a violin instructor with SIUE’s music department, said she remembers watching her mother sing as a toddler. “My mother was a...
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 juvenile males shot, 1 critically, near Quest Charter Academy Middle School
UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) - Peoria Pollice are asking for the public’s help to solve Monday afternoon’s shooting that wounded two juveniles, one of whom is in critical condition. In a news release, police said they have no information about any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is...
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
25newsnow.com
Two hospitalized after morning crash in Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in downtown Peoria. In a statement, Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were returning from a previous call around 7 AM, when they came across an accident at Spalding and Jefferson.
Alestle
ALESTLE VIEW: This Thanksgiving, remember we are on stolen land
It may be uncomfortable to acknowledge the true history of Thanksgiving and admit that we, as members of the SIUE community, are on stolen land – but it’s the least we can do. SIUE exists in the lands of the Kiikaapoi, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Michigamea, Cahokia, Tamaroa and Dhegiha...
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
