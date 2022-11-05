Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee
Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
Columbia Missourian
Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win
With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri and New Mexico State set for 6:30 p.m. kickoff Nov. 19; Sistrunk to transfer
Missouri faces New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 on ESPNU, the SEC announced Monday. It will be the Tigers’ third home night game of the season, the first two being a season-opening win over Louisiana Tech and a closer-than-expected loss to Georgia.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana
Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles
Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives
In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
Columbia Missourian
Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race
After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27
Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
Columbia Missourian
2022 Boone County, Missouri election results
Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting.
Columbia Missourian
After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos
Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
Columbia Missourian
Hallsville, Boonville, Jefferson City advance to district championship round
Hallsville got revenge on Centralia with a 22-8 victory over the Panthers on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 semifinals. Hallsville has now defeated Centralia in a district semifinal two years in a row. Hallsville running back Harrison Fowler ran 38 times for 135 yards and a touchdown...
Columbia Missourian
CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open
Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian
Democrats win across all contested Boone County races
Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
Columbia Missourian
Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide
Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
Columbia Missourian
MU students get hands-on experience caring for aging population
People are living longer, but they aren't necessarily aging healthy. The National Institute on Aging is trying to change that and recently awarded MU more than $700,000 to start up and facilitate a program known as Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging. The grant, which will cover five years of work, will help pay for MU students to visit aging Columbia-area residents in person at clinics and assisted living centers to learn about the challenges they face.
Columbia Missourian
Election Day at the edge of the county
As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day. “I love...
Columbia Missourian
Dems take majority of Boone County House district seats
Four of the five Democratic candidates running for Boone County’s state House seats won their races Tuesday night. Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith ran as unopposed Democrats in the 45th and 46th Districts, respectively.
Columbia Missourian
Voices and scenes from the polls: Boone County voters cast their ballots
Boone County voters began trickling into polling places early Tuesday morning to select both county and statewide officials, as well as decide the fate of five constitutional amendments. The Boone County polls for the 2022 midterm elections opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
Address changes, more provisional ballots shape Election Day in Boone County
After the polls closed at 7 p.m in the Boone County Government Center, poll workers played Taylor Swift songs from their phones, danced and celebrated the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections. As the workers waited for precincts to begin delivering ballots, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon noted the ways...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 7, 2022
Tony Ray Roberts, 67, of Columbia died Nov. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center. Frieda Joyce Calvert, 77, of Columbia died Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. A burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Columbia.
Comments / 0