Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee

Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Kobe Brown starts the season with a strong performance in Missouri's win

With under 1:20 to play in the first half, Tre Gomillion stopped near the free throw to find Kobe Brown on the right wing of Norm Stewart Court. Brown then gave a quick pump fake in front of a closing Southern Indiana defender before driving into the paint and delivering a one-handed slam, igniting the Missouri crowd to extend its lead to 47-31.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's basketball forces turnovers, survives 3-point storm to defeat Southern Indiana

Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and forced 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena. The Screaming Eagles, however, flipped a 7% performance from deep in the first half to an impressive 82.2% from 3 in the second half to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles

Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri voters split on state ballot initiatives

In addition to approving the legalization of recreational marijuana, Missouri voters weighed in on four other ballot initiatives this Election Day. With over 90% of the precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., Boone County voters aligned with the state results, according to vote totals from the county clerk’s office.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Fitzpatrick wins state auditor race

After winning the state auditor race Tuesday night, incumbent state treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick will be moving his Jefferson City office down the street come January. Fitzpatrick, a Republican, beat Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. Fitzpatrick won with 61% of the vote to Green’s 36% and Hartwig’s 3% with 91% of precincts reporting as of 11:10 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz not only got a contract extension but a significant raise. Under his newly signed deal, Drinkwitz's salary will increase from $4 million to $6 million next season with incremental raises each year, peaking at $7 million in the final season. The Post-Dispatch obtained the contract through an open records request.
Columbia Missourian

After the polls close: Boone County watch parties, in photos

Republicans and Democrats, supporters and candidates — all flooded various parties to watch the results of Boone County and statewide races roll in. Democrat Kip Kendrick beat out opponent Republican Connie Leipard with about 56% of the complete and unofficial vote, celebrating with friends and family at Big Daddy's BBQ. Other Democratic candidates met at The Roof in Columbia. It was a good night for them. Democrats took the majority of Boone County House district seats and won all contested Boone County races. Local Republicans came together at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decked with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CC bowling takes second at Bronco Open

Columbia College bowling placed second out of 10 in the Bronco Open, finishing with an overall total of 7,779. The Cougars finished a narrow 11 pins above Morningside University and trailed first place Iowa Western Community College by 62 pins.
Columbia Missourian

Democrats win across all contested Boone County races

Democratic candidates won across all contested county races in Tuesday’s election, replacing retiring officials and the incumbent Republican treasurer. Jenna Redel won the county treasurer race, and Kyle Rieman will replace the retiring county auditor; Bob Nolte will replace the retiring recorder of deeds.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Court documents reveal baby was unharmed in Saturday double homicide

Supporting documents for criminal charges filed against a Columbia man reveal Columbia police officers found a baby unharmed at the site of a Saturday night shooting that left two women dead. In his initial arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court, Cadilac M. Derrick, 35, was charged with two counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU students get hands-on experience caring for aging population

People are living longer, but they aren't necessarily aging healthy. The National Institute on Aging is trying to change that and recently awarded MU more than $700,000 to start up and facilitate a program known as Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging. The grant, which will cover five years of work, will help pay for MU students to visit aging Columbia-area residents in person at clinics and assisted living centers to learn about the challenges they face.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Election Day at the edge of the county

As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day. “I love...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Nov. 7, 2022

Tony Ray Roberts, 67, of Columbia died Nov. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center. Frieda Joyce Calvert, 77, of Columbia died Nov. 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. A burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO

