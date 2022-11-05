ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

homenewshere.com

Woburn football team sent south by Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — The South Shore may not be that far away from the north shore but the brand of football played at the top level appears to be far above what’s displayed on the north side of Boston these days. For the second year in a row the...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Rockets ride Murphy's arm (5 TDs) to playoff win

READING — The Leominster and Reading High football teams put on an offensive showcase in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 State playoffs, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets never trailed in the contest but the Blue Devils caught them when Ma'Kai Stinson Newton scored his...
READING, MA
whdh.com

Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich

IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
IPSWICH, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility

WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
WOBURN, MA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
METHUEN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm

WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire

Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
METHUEN, MA
homenewshere.com

Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
BURLINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA

