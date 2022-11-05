Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team sent south by Marshfield
MARSHFIELD — The South Shore may not be that far away from the north shore but the brand of football played at the top level appears to be far above what’s displayed on the north side of Boston these days. For the second year in a row the...
homenewshere.com
Rockets ride Murphy's arm (5 TDs) to playoff win
READING — The Leominster and Reading High football teams put on an offensive showcase in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 State playoffs, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets never trailed in the contest but the Blue Devils caught them when Ma'Kai Stinson Newton scored his...
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
Here Are Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
One bite, everybody knows the rules. One of the most satisfying things on the internet, if you love pizza like me, is Barstool's Dave Portnoy's pizza reviews. They're just so entertaining. So, here we go!. Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy. 1. Monte's Pizza.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including 2 $10,000 Winners At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Nov 5, 2022 — $1,000 — $2,000,000 50X Cashword — Sonny’s Mobil On The Run. Fri, Nov 4, 2022 — $10,000 — 100X THE MONEY —...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
homenewshere.com
March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility
WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of November 6, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
NECN
Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
Marvin's Corner Lunch — Worcester's largest diner — offers plenty of charm
WORCESTER — Marvin's Corner Lunch at 133 Lamartine St. might be showing its age, but that only adds to its vintage charm. Built around 1955 by the DeRaffele Diner Company of New Rochelle, New York, and moved to Worcester in 1968, the city's largest diner may have steel framing that's not quite as lustrous as it once was, yellow paint peeling on the foundation and behind the rooftop neon sign, and chair cushions comically held together...
11 Methuen residents displaced by apartment fire
Methuen Fire Department officials knocked out a two-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monday night, which left 11 residents displaced. Firefighters arrived at 52 Hampshire St. at around 5:30 p.m., Fire Chief Timothy Sheehy said to the Eagle Tribune. Two residents were in the six-unit building at the time. The building had what Sheehy described as a “balloon-frame” which made it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
homenewshere.com
Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Comments / 0