Month after month it has worn on. Lou Erickson has searched, called, visited and called again. But there's no place to go. She and her 40-year-old learning disabled daughter are finding themselves without a home. "It's so emotional because it's embarrassing. You work 45 years," she began. Last year Lou finally retired from her job as a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital as her hips began to fail her and she couldn't stay on her feet that long anymore. "I was so proud that I got there and I did it," she said of reaching...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO