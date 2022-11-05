ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: “My biscuit…You are one hell of a cricketer”- AB de Villiers sends heartfelt wishes for Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday

By Gouri Das
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
Sporting News

Former Test captain Tim Paine's idea to eliminate 'meaningless' cricket

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has delivered a warning to T20 cricket, and believes there needs to be less focus on 'meaningless' international fixtures in the future. After the Aussies were bundled out of the T20 World Cup, there has been plenty of talk surrounding the future of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy