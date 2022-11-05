WATCH: “My biscuit…You are one hell of a cricketer”- AB de Villiers sends heartfelt wishes for Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday

Read full article on original website
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
England need a T20 World Cup triumph to be a great side, claims Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali has admitted England have not played well at the T20 World Cup and challenged the team to establish themselves as a genuinely great white-ball side by adding another trophy to the 50-over World Cup they won at home in 2019. England also reached the final of the 2016...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England prepare to feature in heavyweight semi-final line-up
After three weeks of thrilling cricket, the 2022 men's T20 World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with a pair of intriguing match-ups set to play out ahead of Sunday's showpiece finale. While the presence of the host nation in the latter stages of a tournament is always likely to...
SkySports
Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
Sporting News
Former Test captain Tim Paine's idea to eliminate 'meaningless' cricket
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has delivered a warning to T20 cricket, and believes there needs to be less focus on 'meaningless' international fixtures in the future. After the Aussies were bundled out of the T20 World Cup, there has been plenty of talk surrounding the future of the...
Sporting News
Socceroos World Cup squad snubs: Tom Rogic, Trent Sainsbury among star Australia players left out
The Socceroos squad for World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been named with coach Graham Arnold making plenty of controversial selections. Australia's 26-man list for the tournament features the likes of Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, Hibs winger Martin Boyle and F.C. Copenhagen goalkeeper Mat Ryan. In addition to the seasoned...
