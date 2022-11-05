ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Bad Moccasin Headed To SDIC Basketball Hall Of Fame

MADISON – Pierre alum Bruce Bad Moccasin is in the latest class of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball Hall of Fame. Bad Moccasin graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972 after starting for the Hardrockers for four seasons and scoring 1,120 points. Before that, Bad Moccasin...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Wednesday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

USD Women Win In Karius’ Debut; Men Dropped By Wisconsin

VERMILLION – In the head coaching debut of Kayla Karius, South Dakota women’s basketball hit a program-record 19 three-pointers in a 106-41 win over Midland at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe scored 18 each to lead the Coyotes. Morgan Hansen scored 16 points...
VERMILLION, SD
B102.7

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lhsstatesman.com

Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?

Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm rolls in Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Filming in Pierre canceled for WWII movie

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filming on a World War II movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it even began. “Battle Kursk” was supposed to start shooting over the weekend but was canceled because a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Pierre Filmmaker Luke...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

