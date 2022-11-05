Read full article on original website
Bad Moccasin Headed To SDIC Basketball Hall Of Fame
MADISON – Pierre alum Bruce Bad Moccasin is in the latest class of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball Hall of Fame. Bad Moccasin graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972 after starting for the Hardrockers for four seasons and scoring 1,120 points. Before that, Bad Moccasin...
Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Wednesday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up...
USD Women Win In Karius’ Debut; Men Dropped By Wisconsin
VERMILLION – In the head coaching debut of Kayla Karius, South Dakota women’s basketball hit a program-record 19 three-pointers in a 106-41 win over Midland at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe scored 18 each to lead the Coyotes. Morgan Hansen scored 16 points...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?
Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
Stanley County students participate in All-State Chorus
Hayden Roggow, Racheal Runge, Tessa Rasmussen and Riley Runge represented Stanley County Schools at the 70th annual All-State Chorus event. The concert was held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Stanley County School Board meets tonight; Location changed from Cheyenne School to Parkview Auditorium due to weather
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Nov. 9, 2022). The meeting had been scheduled to take place at the district’s Cheyenne School, but because of weather will be held at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Among items on the agenda are:. Approval of three school...
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Powerball players making sure they have a shot at the biggest jackpot yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44. “Splitting with a couple...
Winter storm rolls in Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.
Filming in Pierre canceled for WWII movie
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Filming on a World War II movie in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area has ended before it even began. “Battle Kursk” was supposed to start shooting over the weekend but was canceled because a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Pierre Filmmaker Luke...
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the world’s largest lotto prize ever offered. The jackpot estimate was increased Friday morning to a record $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing. The jackpot has a cash value of $782.4 million. Saturday’s estimated jackpot has...
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
