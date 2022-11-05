Read full article on original website
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
Husky LB Edefuan Ulofoshio on Facing the Ducks: 'It's Just Personal'
The UW defensive stalwart is set to play a lot at Oregon.
Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern
Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players
The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 100-57 win over Northwestern
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s season opener between Oregon and Northwestern. The Ducks won 100-57. The No. 20 Ducks return five players from last year’s team and added five newcomers, including four freshmen. Oregon was favored by 8.5, according to Bovada. Below are live...
Dan Lanning excited for his first experience in the Washington - Oregon rivalry
The Oregon Ducks have won eight straight contests, are back in the College Football Playoff Discussion, and are playing some of their best football of the season after blowout out Colorado 49-10 on the road. Now they prepare to play in one of the most heated rivalries in college football.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
fishduck.com
How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks
Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Emerald Media
Oregon Volleyball extends its win streak to seven
As the No. 16 Oregon Ducks continue its hot streak, it beats Washington State in four sets. To start the game, the Cougars quickly came out with a 2-0 lead that included a service ace. The Ducks caught up as they placed the majority of their kills down the line and Washington State struggled to recover.
Bo Nix continues to thrive, now leads NCAA in completion percentage
No quarterback in the country has completed passes at a more efficient clip than Oregon's Bo Nix. Nix moved atop the national completion percentage list following Saturday's 49-10 win over Colorado. Despite swirling winds, Nix completed 20-of-24 passes in the contest to lift his season mark to 73.3 percent. Nix...
Emerald Media
Tap into the Holiday with Alesong
The holiday season has officially arrived. It’s that time of year when friends and family gather over shared meals and toast to the changing seasons. There are so many wonderful fall flavors to be found during the holidays, especially when it comes to beers and ciders. Put on a chunky sweater, grab your friends and family, and sip your way into the holiday season with Alesong Brewery.
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
eugeneweekly.com
Watch the Lane County Election
Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be. The county says if...
