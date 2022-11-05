ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern

Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players

The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
EUGENE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks

Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon Volleyball extends its win streak to seven

As the No. 16 Oregon Ducks continue its hot streak, it beats Washington State in four sets. To start the game, the Cougars quickly came out with a 2-0 lead that included a service ace. The Ducks caught up as they placed the majority of their kills down the line and Washington State struggled to recover.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Tap into the Holiday with Alesong

The holiday season has officially arrived. It’s that time of year when friends and family gather over shared meals and toast to the changing seasons. There are so many wonderful fall flavors to be found during the holidays, especially when it comes to beers and ciders. Put on a chunky sweater, grab your friends and family, and sip your way into the holiday season with Alesong Brewery.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
OREGON STATE
eugeneweekly.com

Watch the Lane County Election

Lane County Elections has been live streaming elections workers processing ballots since Oct. 31. Rather than be depressed about how endemic lies about the 2020 election are, we at Eugene Weekly are instead celebrating how incredibly important, and sometimes incredibly boring, democracy in action can be. The county says if...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy