Oceanside Firefighters Conduct Prescribed Burn Near Whelan Lake

A Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

The Oceanside Fire Department was conducting a prescribed burn Saturday in an area near Whelan Lake, fire officials said.

Firefighters were monitoring the burn to reduce wildfire hazards and remove non-native vegetation, the city of Oceanside tweeted Saturday morning.

Residents were told they might see smoke in the area, but there was no threat to the public.

Another prescribed burn was scheduled for next week.

–City News Service