Pilot, 46, Dies in Commuter Plane Crash at Montgomery Field

The pilot of a small commuter plane that crashed on takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was pronounced dead, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at 12:06 p.m. at 8634 Gibbs Drive, near the northeast end of the airport, said SDFRD Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Eddy.

The pilot, Andre Roosevelt Green, 46, was trapped in the plane’s wreckage and was extricated by fire crews. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Green was the only person on board.

The runway was shut down and hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill, Eddy said.

A total of 14 firefighting units were on the scene along with 41 firefighter personnel.

Updated at 9:46 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022

The crash scene at Montgomery Field early Saturday afternoon. Courtesy San Diego Fire-Rescue

City News Service contributed to this article.