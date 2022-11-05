Read full article on original website
No Snow Now, What About the Next 10 Days in Tri-Cities?
With a late change, it looks like NO SNOW for now in the forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night or Tuesday morning. We dodged the first snowfall for now, but what is in the forecast for the next week?. No Snow, but the Week Starts Windy and Cold. The...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
First major cold snap of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. But will there be snow?
High temperatures could be more than 15 degrees below normal.
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
KTVZ
Snow returns to Oregon mountain passes, leading to crashes
ODOT says be prepared for bad weather, have supplies when heading over the mountain passes. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
More than 150,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington
SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in...
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
Are These the Best 30 Reasons to Live in Washington State?
I have lived in Washington State my entire life, and I am now realizing how lucky I am. There are so many great things about living in our state, that I can't name them all here. 30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing. There are lots of great reasons...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
Newsradio 610 KONA Election Center: See Results Here
(Olympia, WA) -- The following are unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 68,42967.31%. Doug White. (Prefers Democratic Party) 31,21030.7%. WRITE-IN 2,0171.98%. US Congressional District 5. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. (Prefers Republican Party) 100,23157.96%. Natasha Hill. (Prefers Democratic Party) 72,32941.83%
Could Diesel Fuel Supply In Washington State Be Depleted In 25 Days?
Is Diesel Fuel Surplus At An All-Time Low In Washington State?. File this as you learn something new every day. Rumors are swirling nationwide that we are depleting our diesel fuel and that our current reserves could be depleted in 25 days. Rumors Are Swirling That Diesel Fuel Will Be...
