LINCROFT – When CBA senior Will Thygeson injured his hamstring at the beginning of the Shore Conference Tournament, his season and his high school career was in jeopardy. After all, hamstring injuries tend to linger. Despite his pleas to play, sometimes from the bench during games, Thygeson was held out for the remainder of the conference tournament. His coaches didn’t want him to further aggravate the balky hamstring. ...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO